On Sept. 12, 2019, Respite Care Charleston (RCC) will host Sunset Sonata: Dancing through the Decades, a prom-like event to benefit the non-profit organization’s programs and services for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The event will be held at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park’s Cooper River Room at 7:00 pm and will feature a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar with a signature prom cocktail and dance contests for songs from the 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Tickets are $65 per person if purchased on or before Aug. 16 and $75 after and may be purchased online at RespiteCareCharleston.org.
Proceeds from the event will support Respite Care Charleston’s day programs, support groups and other services for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia in Charleston County. An estimated 6,000 Charleston County residents have been diagnosed with ADRD, and 78% live at home or with family or friends. For most of these unpaid caregivers, the stress of providing 24/7 care for their loved ones leads to emotional, financial, and physical hardships.
RCC serves both those with dementia and their caregivers through facilitated support groups and respite care. Respite offers caregivers much-needed half-day breaks while providing program participants an opportunity for socialization. The only program of its kind serving Charleston, RCC’s non-medical program is an affordable alternative to in-home care. Funds raised through this event will help ensure no family is denied respite due to financial challenges.
For additional information on sponsorships, auction donations or tickets to the event, or to learn more RCC programs and services, contact Sara Perry at 843-647-7405.