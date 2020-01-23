On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) invites guests to bring their shuckers and their appetites to the world’s largest oyster festival at Boone Hall Plantation - the 2020 Lowcountry Oyster Festival Presented by Red Clay Hot Sauce. A charity fundraiser, proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Coastal Conservation Association, Charleston County School-Science Resource Center, Bread & Butter, College of Charleston, The Culinary Institute of Charleston, Wando High School-Culinary Program and West Ashley High School-Culinary Program.
Named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeastern Tourism Society, this beloved event will include live music from The Bluestone Ramblers and The Ol’ 55’s, Blade & Bull Axe Throwing, wine and local beer and legendary “Oyster Shucking” and “Oyster Eating” contests, which begin at noon. A variety of food options from local restaurants and food trucks, such as Dockery’s, Grace & Grit, Martin’s BBQ, Oyster House, Zeus Grill & Seafood, Red’s Ice House, Cachita’s Kitchen, Hyman's Seafood, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Pies, Cakes & S’more and Memminger Elementary (baked goods), will also be available as well as and products for purchase from Red Clay Hot Sauce. The Pluff-a-Pallooza Children’s Area will provide plenty of entertainment, with jump castles, break dancing shows, cookie decorating, mystery shows, photo booth, crafts and more.
“With over 60,000 pounds of oysters, delicious local food and beverage, live music and our brand-new presenting sponsor, this year’s Lowcountry Oyster Festival is sure to be the best one yet,” shares Charleston Restaurant Foundation President Jonathan Kish. “This has truly become one of Charleston’s most highly-anticipated events of the year, and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning festival-goers.”
Following the event, approximately 150 volunteers from the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) are expected to collect over 50,000 pounds of oyster shells. The CCA began collecting shells from the Lowcountry Oyster Festival in 2009, with only two volunteers. Since then, approximately 627,000 pounds of oyster shells have been recycled from the festival, leading to 63 oyster reef restoration sites along South Carolina’s coast.
The Lowcountry Oyster Festival will take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. General admission is $17.50 in advance online and $25 the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for general parking. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lowcountryoysterfestival.com.
The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, folding tables, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase. Boone Hall Plantation is located at 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. There are four entrances into the event: the main Boone Hall entrance off Long Point Road plus two satellite entrances and the entrance off Highway 17.