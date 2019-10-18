This Saturday, Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders and R2D2 invade the Main Library in Downtown Charleston for an afternoon of Star Wars-related fun for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event offers a mix of education, interaction and competition, all from a galaxy far, far away.
- Take photos with Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and more of your favorite characters courtesy of the Carolina Garrison Chapter of the 501st Legion,
- Hear an exclusive Charleston Symphony Orchestra performance,
- Compete against other Star Wars super fans in an all-ages costume contest,
- Participate in “STEM Wars” science experiments,
- Test your mastery of the Force in a Jedi training obstacle course,
- Watch a screening of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (beginning at 2 p.m.)
For a full list and schedule of activities, visit ccpl.org or call 843-805-6930. CCPL hopes to see you Saturday and may the force be with you.