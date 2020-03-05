Creativity will be overflowing in young hearts at the 24th annual Town of Mount Pleasant ArtFest on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Local music, dance and visual arts studios will offer stunning performances by some of the area’s most talented individuals and groups, plus aspirations are ignited in children who are given opportunities to explore many art forms and create their own artistic masterpieces.
ArtFest includes fun, free activities for the entire family:
- Exhibits from Town of Mount Pleasant Culture Arts & Pride Commission, Chucktown Chalk & Talk and Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry
- Balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos and caricatures
- The Mount Pleasant Fire Department will have a fire truck onsite which children always enjoy seeing up close and personal.
- The Mount Pleasant Artists Guild will present its annual juried art show and festival participants are encouraged to stop by their exhibit and cast votes for the People’s Choice Award.
Plus, browse your favorite Towne Centre stores and restaurants. Charleston’s DJ Brian Cleary will emcee for a variety of performances including Mini Monarchs from Jennie Moore Elementary, Long Point Missionary Baptist Church Mime Dancers, Deakins Suzuki Strings, The Dance Arts Studio, Bach to Rock, Jennie Moore Elementary Chorus, Charleston TaeKwondo, LowCo Suzuki Guitar, Once Upon A Party, Charleston Dance Works, Mount Pleasant Family Martial Arts and Dancefx Charleston.
Delicious nibbles and snacks available from Mac Daddy Food Truck, New Dog, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, Clean Eatz, Holy City Popcorn, Kona Ice, Miss Katie's Sweets, Charleston Pops and King of Pops.
“Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is so honored to host the 24th annual ArtFest with the Town of Mount Pleasant,” said marketing director Kathi Herrmann. “For 20 years now, Towne Centre has partnered with the Town on this amazing family-fun event. Showcasing the arts is so important for the children of our community. Towne Centre is excited to share the creativity and local talents at ArtFest.”
ArtFest is open to the public with all activities and entertainment free of charge. For more information, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com or mtpleasanttownecentre.com.