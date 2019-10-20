This one of a kind event founded six years ago by a local CF Mom, invites moms and women 21+ to come dance the night away while raising money for an important cause. The 2019 event raised more than $12,000 with a crowd of 250 ladies in attendance. This year’s party theme is “Roaring 20’s” and will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Sterling Hall at Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Charleston Historic District (560 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403).
Grab your girlfriends, get decked out in your best Gatsby/Roaring 20’s attire or throw on an old prom or bridesmaid dress, and get ready to have a ROARING good time for a great cause. Tickets include DJ and dancing from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m., photo booth, snacks and desserts, one drink ticket (cash bar available), and the chance to be crowned Mom Prom Queen 2020. Silent auction prizes will be up for grabs as well as prizes for best-dressed tacky and best-dressed classy.
Tickets are $60 and will be available at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Or come for the VIP experience and purchase your VIP table for 10 for $1000 now! Tickets can be purchased at bidr.co/events/momprom
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has fueled dramatic improvements in cystic fibrosis research and care. Because of the Foundation, people with CF are living longer and healthier lives. The outlook for people with CF continues to improve year after year.