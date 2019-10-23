Mount Pleasant Towne Centre has partnered with Charleston Animal Society to host Fall Festival, the annual Halloween event that includes a pet costume contest, trick-or-treating, jump castle, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, live music and more family fun. Fall Festival is sponsored by Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital and Veterinary Specialty Care.
The Fall Festival will be this Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble
Attendees are encouraged to enter their four-legged friends in the annual pet costume contest, sponsored by Hairy Winston Pet Boutique. Registration opens at noon and is $10 per entry with all proceeds benefiting Charleston Animal Society. Categories include Best Duo, Most Topical/Trending, Best Homemade, Best Inanimate Object, Funniest and Best Overall.
Fall Festival will feature more than 40 exhibits from Lowcountry favorites, plus treats and refreshments will be available from Burtons Grill, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dave N Dubs Hot Dogs, Charleston Pops, Pure Fluff Co., Clean Eatz, King of Pops, Kona Ice, Miss Katie's Sweets and James Brown Famous Boiled Peanuts.
Visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events for more information.
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or at kherrmann@bayerproperties.com.