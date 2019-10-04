March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction presented by Atlas Technologies, adds a little flavor to fundraising. An opportunity for guests to experience Charleston’s most talented chefs while celebrating and supporting a great cause, this annual event will return for its 20th year on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Charleston Gaillard Center from 6:00–9:30 p.m.
Prominent area chefs will prepare their signature dishes created exclusively for the evening. Chef chair Daniel Doyle will be joined by a stellar lineup of chefs from more than a dozen of the area’s most prominent restaurants, including Chef Christopher Ryan of Belmond Charleston Place – Charleston Grill, Chef Marc Collins of Circa 1886, Chef Matthew Niessner of Halls Chophouse, Chef Anthony DiBernardo of Swig and Swine, Chef John Zucker of Purlieu, Cru Café, and Cru Catering, Chef Orlando Pagan of Wild Common at Cannon Green, Chef Stuart Rogers of The Macintosh, Pastry Chef Remy FunFrock of Hotel Bennett, Chef Michael Sichel of Hotel Bennett, Chef Frank Halasz of Charleston Gaillard Center, Chef Kelly Franz of Beach Club at Kiawah Island, and Chef John Ondo of The Atlantic Room at The Ocean Course.
Following the tasting, there will be a spirited live auction featuring many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and our very special opportunity to Fund the Mission of March of Dimes.
“Signature Chefs Auction is a unique opportunity to experience the diverse culinary talent in the Charleston Community while celebrating and supporting a great cause,” says Chaun Pflug with Pflug Law Firm. “We are thrilled and honored to have this gifted group of chefs joining us in our mission to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.” Lead Chef, Daniel Doyle shares, "I am honored to be the 2019 Lead Chef. The March of Dimes is a cause that comes close to home. With a familial history of premature babies, my passion and support over the last 9 years has continued to grow. I look forward to bringing awareness and raising funds for the health of all moms and babies.”
Today, 1 in every 10 U.S. infants is born premature, including 6,396 in the state of South Carolina. The United States is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 380,000 babies born prematurely each year, as well as more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth. Funds raised by Signature Chefs Auction helps support the March of Dimes work in communities across the country to reduce the rising rates of premature birth, as well as maternal mortality and morbidity. Our organization supports women before, during and after pregnancy to ensure all moms and babies are healthy.
In addition to Atlas Technologies, Inc., sponsors of note include gold sponsors Children’s Cancer Cooperative Inc., and Synovus Bank, bronze sponsors Renasant Mortgage Lending, The Pflug Law Firm, LLC, MUSC Women's Health, East Cooper Medical Center, Billy Swails State Farm, Halls Chophouse, and The Office People, media sponsors Charleston Living Magazine, and iHeart Media, in-kind sponsors inventivENVIRIONMENTS, Lavish Sounds, Ross Printing, Digico Agency, and Palmetto Awards.
To purchase your table or sponsorship visit signaturechefs.org/charleston or contact Audrey Flores with March of Dimes at 843.934.4269.