Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will be embarking on a nationwide headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records). The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on October 25th and will visit over 20 cities across North America before wrapping in Toronto, ON on November 25th. Joining them at the Charleston Gaillard Center will be special guest, Beach Slang. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 AM. For more information on VIP Packages and tickets, visit GooGooDolls.com.
Goo Goo Dolls’ highly anticipated 12th studio album Miracle Pill will be out on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records. Pre-orders for the album are live now HERE and limited edition merch bundles are also available through the band's online store HERE. Each pre-order purchase unlocks a brand new instant grat track entitled “Money, Fame and Fortune”, the second offering from Miracle Pill.
Last week, the band released their colorful new music video for the album’s first single “Miracle Pill”, which was directed by Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper. Billboard exclusively premiered the piece, stating that it’s “a vibrant pairing of lyrics and visual” that “illustrates their ability as a rock force”. As of last week, “Miracle Pill” ranks as Hot AC Radio’s most added song. Watch the video now HERE.
Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the midst of a massive co-headlining amphitheater tour alongside GRAMMY-winning band Train that has been met with widespread acclaim. The run will continue throughout the summer before concluding on August 17, 2019 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Goo Goo Dolls will then embark on several South American tour dates before starting their North American headlining run, including a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic music festival Rock in Rio on September 29th, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro.