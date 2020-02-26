Scary Mommy’s millions of fans are brought together by the common theme that parenting doesn’t need to be perfect and it is bringing its online community to the local community with a live show. Scary Mommy Live presents The Mother of All Comedy Shows Friday, June 26 at the Charleston Gaillard Center.
Featuring the brand’s honest and irreverent humor, Scary Mommy Live brings everything that millions of moms love about Scary Mommy’s online content to the stage. By speaking the unspoken truths about motherhood, Scary Mommies gain (and give) strength to each other and aren’t afraid to laugh at themselves.
The live show is designed to unite, entertain and uplift women and moms across the country through humor, compassion and empowerment. In addition to stand-up comedic sets, the live show will feature exclusive video content with cameos from the most popular Scary Mommy personalities.
Scary Mommy reaches millions of women daily with articles, original videos and its unique confessionals. According to comScore partner Shareablee, Scary Mommy garners by far the most total social actions (shares, comments, and likes) and the most social actions per post in the family category.
Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35-65 (plus applicable fees). Members receive pre-sale access. Get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Contact the Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.