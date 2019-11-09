Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company, a nonprofit corporation founded by Larisa Dahabi in Aug. 2005, provides a caring and nurturing environment where students can grow and learn about the dance profession. In an effort to further the mission of arts education and expand performance opportunities.
Mount Pleasant School of Performing Arts is home for this aspiring dance company and is located at The Lighthouse Campus at 1177 Gregorie Ferry Rd. , Mount Pleasant, SC. This location not only offers great space but also has a “black box” theatre where smaller productions can take place. As this area of Mount Pleasant grows in leaps and bounds, Mount Pleasant School of Performing Arts will continue to strive to bring the public the wonderful world of performing arts, through its pre-professional dance company. Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company promotes the importance of commitment and determination in a non-competitive atmosphere. The company consists of approximately 38 members ranging from ages 8 to older adults.
The Nutcracker, a magical holiday tradition will be performed by Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company at Rene Maree Myers Theatre (Charleston School of The Arts) on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Along with the 38 members in the dance company, there are approximately 60 extras that will play the parts of party children, mice, angels, fathers in the party scene, Drosselmyer, and Mother Ginger. Most of the company members will perform several roles.
“We work hard but we have a lot of fun” says artistic director Larisa Dahabi. “They certainly will not be bored backstage as they change from one costume to another. In larger dance companies, you’re lucky to have two parts but in this performance, the company members will be working hard with many parts and having a blast every step of the way”.
Dahabi prides herself on giving quality performing experiences to young dancers. “We try to instill a sense of commitment and professionalism while incorporating an enormous amount of fun for all. It certainly is a memory they will never forget” she said.
This is Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company’s 15th annual production of The Nutcracker, so come out and bring the children and make this part of your magical holiday tradition. Tickets are reasonably priced to allow families to bring their children to start off the holiday season. Tickets can be purchased at mppac.brownpapertickets.com or going to mtpballet.com. For more information, call 843-971-7880.