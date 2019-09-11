The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce The Ten Tenors are bringing their highly acclaimed show Home for the Holidays, after numerous hugely successful tours of the U.S. They will perform at the Gaillard Center on Saturday, Dec. 14.
This time the ensemble will focus on spreading the cheer at venues primarily along the East Coast of the USA, where they’ll perform a lively mix of holiday favorites featuring everything from Feliz Navidad and O Holy Night to Winter Wonderland and even Bohemian Rhapsody – all given the signature The Ten Tenors treatment, with incredible 10-part harmonies and smooth choreography.
The Ten Tenors are a true musical success story, having started more than two decades ago as a casual group of talented friends, and grown over the years into one of the most popular classical-crossover super-groups in the world.
With millions of fans across the globe, The Ten Tenors have headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world, entertained more than 90 million people, performed alongside artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera, and recorded 15 albums, including their recent chart-topper Love Is in the Air.
The group playfully blends rock, pop and opera, and are “truly incandescent when performing at the full strength of 10” according to Variety. The New York Times says their “unique mix of the traditional and unconventional offers a fresh and highly-original take on the staid traditions of opera.” TTT have appeared on The Today Show, Oprah’s Australian Adventure, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, among others.
Tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. Prices range from $26-$86 (plus applicable fees). Get pre-sale access by becoming a Charleston Gaillard Center Member. Contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.