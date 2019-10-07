On Saturday, Oct.5 the Bands of Wando Boosters welcomed 13 marching bands from around the lowcountry and the southeast for the 14th Annual Lowcountry Invitational Marching Band Festival (LCI) which was held at the District 2 Regional Stadium at Wando High School.
Summerville Competitive Performance Ensemble marched their way to victory being named Grand Champion and winning every 5A caption title: Best Color Guard, Best Drum Major, Best Drumline and High Music Score. The Wando High School Band Boosters sponsors LCI, an annual event that provides a national-level music education and adjudication experience for over 2,000 musicians and visual artists.
Following the competition, five-time Grand Nationals Finalist and 11-time 5A SC State Marching Band Champions the Wando High School Marching Band, performed in exhibition mode this year’s show, “Absentia.” Since the Bands of Wando hosted LCI they did not compete.
The Bands of Wando Boosters thanks their Harmony sponsors and the East Cooper Community for their support of another successful LCI.
The Wando High School Marching Band has two upcoming competitions: October 12 is the Bands of America Orlando Regional Championship and November 2 is the 5A SC State Championship competition in Irmo, SC. On Saturday Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. the Bands of Wando will host a Community Performance of this year’s show, “Absentia.” For more information visit WandoBands.org.