Lights Up
On Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6-8 p.m. Towne Centre will host their annual Lights Up event in front of Belk.
Don't miss the spectacular laser light show and the lighting of Towne Centre's 40-foot Christmas tree. Live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra and FAME Performing Arts. Plus, a special performance by Gravel Road, a bluegrass band with a modern twist, featuring vocal harmony precision, popular song choices and holiday favorites. And a visit from jolly old St. Nicholas himself.
A special fundraiser to benefit Camp Rise Above, whose mission is to provide life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, disabilities and challenges. Camp Rise Above creates customized programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles and grow in their confidence and capabilities. Camp Rise Above volunteers will be selling Christmas Tree Wands and Christmas Bulb Necklaces so all event guests can also "light up."
Delicious treats and drinks available from Wine Cellar Wine & Gifts, Burtons Grill, Dave N Dubs Hot Dogs, Charleston Pops, Pure Fluff, Holy Rolly Charleston, Holy City Popcorn, The Cookie Chick, King of Pops and James Brown's Famous Boiled Peanuts. Face painting, balloon animals and a jump castle too.
For more information visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com/event/lights-up/2145532643.