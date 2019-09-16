The Parris Island Marine Band Brass Quintet will perform on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from approximately 10-11 a.m. on the campus of University School of the Lowcountry (USL). It is a free event open to the public (with RSVP) and will be held at 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, in the Hibben United Methodist Church Gym.
The Parris Island Marine Band, founded in 1915, is a concert band comprised of a marching/ceremonial band, brass band, brass quintet and a jazz combo playing military, patriotic and classic tunes from America's history. Stationed in Fort Royal, the group hosts performances across the U.S. and has received two Col. George S. Howard Citation for Musical Excellence for Military Concert Bands awards.
The performance is hosted by University School, where education revolves around “Learning Outside the Classroom” experiences, including weekly field trips and on-campus performances throughout the year. Young people learn best by seeing and doing, and developing experienced, empathetic, and active citizens and leaders means that students should explore current military bases and significant historic sites so they can interact with armed forces members, let them know they care, and discover for themselves. These are critical learning experiences for all of our students, and all young people should take part in opportunities like these.
It is a USL tradition for students to visit at least one military base each year. Students explored Parris Island and attended a recruit graduation in 2017 and compared and contrasted this experience with attending an Army graduation and touring Fort Jackson earlier this year.
Over the course of an academic year, USL hosts four to five shows per year and invites our friends in the community, including other schools, senior living communities and area home school families. USL students serve as hosts to our guests, getting to know them through conversation, and enjoying the performance together.
If you would like to attend, please contact Judy Hubbard (jhubbard@uslowcountry.org or 843-884-0902).