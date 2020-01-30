Join Wando High School as they present this year’s musical Big Fish. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of traveling salesman Edward Bloom. Edward spins impossible stories of his epic adventures for his son, Will, featuring witches, mermaids, and a giant. As Will becomes an adult, he embarks on a journey to find out who his father really is, uncovering the man behind the myth and the truth from the tall tales. The show travels back and forth in time as Will follows his father’s adventures and reveals the love story between Edward and his wife, Sandra Bloom, at the heart of it all.
The production stars Dexter Blanchard as Edward Bloom; Caleb Perry as Will Bloom; Gillian Richard as Sandra Bloom; and Anna Scott Nuttall as Josephine Bloom. Director Christine Cleary says, “It’s an uplifting show. When it’s over, I hope the audience appreciates the importance of relationships in their lives and takes nothing for granted.”
Full of heart, humor and imagination, you don’t want to miss it. Feb. 6-8 at 7p.m. and Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students can be purchased in advance by visiting facebook.com/wandomusical or at the door at Wando Performing Arts Center, 1000 Warrior Way.