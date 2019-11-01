Hope and resilience prevail as Wando Theatre students explore the world of Holocaust-era Europe in "I Never Saw Another Butterfly." Directed by theatre teacher Destini Fleming, the one-act show written by Celeste Raspanti follows a group of children as they grow up in the Terezin ghetto in Czechoslovakia, learning to remain hopeful despite their harsh reality. Audiences can enjoy this show on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Wando High School Performing Arts Center. This show is produced in partnership with the Charleston Jewish Federation.
The memory play is told by Raja Englanderova (Brooklyn Cantey, senior), a young Jewish girl, who puts her life journey on display, from her arrival to the ghetto to its liberation. Irena Synkova’s (Riley Edenbeck, senior) motherly influence and Honza Kosek’s (Koby Hall, senior) friendship help Raja to regain her faith and self-confidence, developing her maturity over time. This piece was inspired by the poems and drawings of real children at Terezin during the Holocaust from the book “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.” Raja and the children find solace in music, poetry and art. Audiences will be moved by the show’s overall theme of finding light in the darkness and strength amidst adversity.
Tickets are $7 dollars for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased at the Wando PAC before the show. Cash and checks accepted only. All seating is general admission. This show is recommended for ages 13 and up and will run for approximately 45 minutes. For more information please visit wandotheatre.weebly.com.