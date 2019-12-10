The East Cooper teaching community grieved the loss of an esteemed educator last week. Former James B. Edwards Elementary principal Tom Lee passed away on Monday, Dec. 2 at 72-years-old.
Lee’s death came as a shock to many of his colleagues in the Charleston County School District. For those who shared the same hallways and interacted with him on a daily basis, the news hit on a much different level.
“For the teachers who knew him, our hearts were heavy,” said Faye Rouse, retired James B. Edwards teacher who worked with Lee for 30 years. “When I heard it, it was like a piece of me just dropped.”
The Charleston native was part of the first graduating class of The Baptist College, now known as Charleston Southern University and received a master’s degree from The Citadel, as reported by the Post and Courier.
Lee’s career as a principal spanned over three decades before retiring in 2009. Most notably, he served as principal for 28 years at James B. Edwards after its doors opened in 1981.
During his more than a quarter of a century time molding minds at James B. Edwards, Lee was best known for starting school service and learning projects. In his first year as principal he started a school function known as May Day. An arts festival that showcases student learning through song, dance, drama and visual arts. This collaboration was made possible through the assistance of then music teacher Rennie All.
Another program that Lee was responsible for initiating was the Mastermind program, which consists of students completing math and science problems for a pledged amount of money and all donations are given to MUSC Children’s Hospital. Then fifth grade math and science teacher Paul Irwin helped facilitate the program. Lee received an honorary Ph.D. for his contributions.
Although Lee’s peers are saddened by his death, they were grateful to have known him. It seemed his presence had an impact on anyone he came in contact with regardless of the capacity.
“Mr. Lee was the older, wiser, more experienced principal who was always there to help out the newcomer and younger folk. He was a mentor and a friend,” said Terri Nichols, Charleston County School District’s associate superintendent of leadership development.
In 2008, Nichols became Lee’s supervisor which the two ended up laughing about because Nichols always looked up to him and admired his leadership. She admitted he knew more about her job than she did so the two worked together collaboratively.
“Every time I saw Tom interact with his staff or students they loved him. They wanted to see him, high-five him, read to him, talk to him; he always had time for everybody,” Nichols continued. “He was not the kind of principal who sat in his office with the door closed. He was always around people.”
Lee lived his life by a simple golden rule that he gave as a piece of advice to his peers: “If you make all of your decisions based on what’s best for kids you really can’t go wrong.”
Nichols recalled the only flaw Lee had was not being technologically savvy enough to maneuver the computer mouse. She remembers the two of them laughing at his frustration toward anything electronic-based.
One of the reasons Nichols never got a job working directly under Lee was because he never had many openings. She speculated he had very little vacancies because nobody wanted to leave his side.
When Lee left Mamie P. Whitesides in 1980 to become the principal at James B. Edwards, Rouse noted he took several teachers with him. They followed him. When he retired in 2009, Rouse said several teachers transferred schools because they knew things wouldn’t be the same in his absence.
“As teachers we loved him. We loved working for him and he treated us with respect and supported us 100%,” she added.
Rouse recalled how students would be overjoyed if they were called to the principal’s office. Lee would reward students who displayed good behavior with a ‘Stamp of Approval.’
Lee would also reward his faculty with breakfast on teacher-work days. Most times he would buy it from Chick-fil-A and sometimes he would make them sausage and biscuits from scratch.
Rouse remembered one day when the water system went down at the school and there was only enough water for the cooks but not to replenish the water fountains. Lee drove his truck to the local Piggly Wiggly and bought cases of bottled waters and ice, which he put in coolers for all of the classrooms.
Before Lee retired, Rouse and all of the faculty and students made a song for Lee called “King Lee.” It may seem like a spinoff from William Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” but for the teachers and students it was much more. It was about celebrating their fearless and selfless leader.
“Lee was James B. Edwards. The house that Lee built. This was his baby,” Rouse added.
Lee’s memorial service was held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel on Mathis Ferry Road.