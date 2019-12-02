On Saturday, Nov. 30 at approximately 10 p.m. officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Needlerush Parkway where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Team is currently investigating the collision.
On Dec. 2, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office announced Edwin Byrne, a 71-year-old male from Mount Pleasant, as the individual that died at on scene as a result of injuries he sustained in the accident.
This information was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department.