The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has been working to advance the Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) project into the next phase of project development. As part of this process, the LCRT project team will initiate field studies next week to gather information in the project corridor to better understand existing conditions of the human and natural environments.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 17, neighborhoods or businesses in the LCRT project study area may see project team members collecting data on existing conditions including wetlands, utilities, buildings, noise and drainage systems and in some areas, drilling of existing roadways. These studies are necessary to support identifying a preferred alternative for the LCRT system and completing a comprehensive review of the project study area.
Individuals who have questions about the LCRT project or who would like to view the project study area are encouraged to visit the project website at lowcountryrapidtransit.com. Questions can be directed to info@lowcountryrapidtransit.com.