The first workforce housing development for Mount Pleasant is approved and on its way after it passed the second and final reading of town council by a unanimous vote.
The approved initiative amends the Gregorie Ferry Landing Plan Development to permit the construction of 42 workforce housing for-sale condominiums that will have a 75-year deed restriction. The new development will consist of 21 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom condominiums to be built, with prices ranging from $212,000 to $285,000.
“This is a great day for Mount Pleasant,” said Wendy Bauerschmidt, executive director of Housing For All - Mount Pleasant. “I am grateful to everyone on Town Council and to Mayor Haynie for their support of this much needed workforce housing development. This project is the result of months of outreach, education and a vision that was made possible thanks to great partners in The Berry Companies and Carolina One Real Estate. I look forward to continuing to work with both public and private partners as we join together to address this urgent need in our community.”
The initiative will allow core pillars of the community, such as healthcare workers, firefighters, teachers, police officers, seniors and young families with an income under $62,300 to own a home in Mount Pleasant. The approved Plan Development Amendment replaces plans for a 23,000 square foot office building, reducing the potential traffic generated by 514 trips per day. A fee share arrangement will be in place to donate a portion to Housing For All - Mount Pleasant in order to provide the funds for future advocacy and support.
The unanimous approval comes on the heels of another milestone, as town council, led by councilwoman G.M. Whitley, recently voted to remove the town matching requirement and release the remaining funds to Housing For All - Mount Pleasant.
Currently, more than 70% of the town’s workforce lives outside of town due to the high cost of living. This creates a commuter community and leads to lower quality service from childcare to retail for Mount Pleasant residents. Housing For All-Mount Pleasant is committed to bringing real solutions to address this crisis and create a closer, stronger community for all.
For more information about Housing For All – Mount Pleasant, a registered non-profit organization, visit housingforallmtp.com.