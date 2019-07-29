Laurel Hill County Park is centrally located near Highways 17 and 41. Given its location, many citizens in the area have began to raise questions and concerns about the timber harvest taking place at the park.
The current forest management activities are being carried out as a fulfillment of Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission's (CCPRC) lease agreement with Wells Fargo and the designated trustee of the former land owner, John D. Muller.
The park is currently closed on weekdays and open to the public on weekends while the tree thinning process takes place.
CCPRC senior planner Matt Moldenhauer explains that the process, which began on June 24, is necessary to remove trees and debris to improve the quality of the forest of Laurel Hill County Park.
"Reducing the overall amount of wood in the forest is a thing because it provides more space and sunlight for the trees left standing on site. The presence of vines suspended, pine needles, fuels, dead branches and dead trees does present some fire related risks so both CCPRC and the trustee want to keep the park safe and healthy and those are bi-products this particular operation. Meanwhile we're also increasing the biodiversity of the site," he said.
Moldenhauer explained how trees in some areas of the southern end of the park are so close together, they are actually killing each other. The thinning operation allows plants to get the resources needed to survive.
Initially with any thinning operation, a certified forester visits the park and surveys the biomass of the forest based on a percent. Then the forester defines how much wood should be removed based on the average square foot of wood per area or basal area.
Currently, the property particularly in the summertime has a basal of 140 square feet per acre. Moldenhauer explains that on the ground this looks like a very dense forest with vines growing in trees and pine needles everywhere. The machines are going in and knocking those things down and essentially cleaning up the forest. Nearly 50% of the trees in the southern end of the park will be removed to create a healthy basal area for growth.
Moldenhauer says that through the process, the stifling environment will transform into a healthy area providing more space for trees to grow.
"It’s a better place for wildlife, it’s a safer place and the air feels cleaner," he said.
As someone who has scheduled several timber sales for CCPRC and seen the aftermath, Moldenhauer said that it can be a shock at first to see the changes of the wood being removed. But, if you're patient and know what to expect, within a year he says the park will look and feel a lot better.
He says once the sunlight can hit the forest floor again it will stimulate plant growth and open the air space. Also, this kind of forest management isn't an unusual thing for CCPRC to do. They are currently in the draft phase of the management plan for Laurel Hill County Park and will be adding maps, graphic plans and updates that will be posted on their website in coming weeks.
Moldenhauer says timber management and ongoing forestry in coordination with the land trustee will always need to take place on the property.
Lately, CCPRC has seen a flood of questions from the public. He is hopeful members of the public will continue to ask questions to stay educated on what's happening in the park.
Given some recent questions, he explains that CCPRC staff makes sure that roads and trails are stable enough to withstand the logging trucks and timber management activities happening at Laurel Hill.
They aren't sure if they will harvest the northern side of the park yet. But, the planning staff is hopeful that the foresters can proceed following finishing the southern end rather than opening the park back up and doing it later. Moldenhauer says the north end is ready for a timber harvest and if they do the entire park in one round, it wouldn't need to be thinned for another 10-12 years.
Moldenhauer explains that the CCPRC staff flagged every pecan tree on the property for the foresters to perform "daylighting" by cutting a 20-25 foot radius around them. They are also removing pine trees that are smothering the live Oak trees on the property to improve their health. They also cleared a 2.5 acre area so that when cars enter the park from Highway 41 for events, they can park in this designated area instead of under the famous allee of oaks on the property. Driving over a root system of any tree is harmful and can potentially shorten the life of a tree.
"We have no interest in shortening the life of the trees as much as we can avoid it. We’ve known for a while that we wanted to create a parking area separate out of the allee so we can stop damaging the root systems of those trees," Moldenhauer said.
He explains that the allee of oaks has a historic significance and when CCPRC staff is out there to help park cars for events they try to avoid it as much as possible. The new 2.5 acre buffer is still within walking distance of the allee.
"That means we can accommodate cars for events, we don’t damage the oaks; it’s a win- win as far as we’re concerned," he said.
He explains that this clear cut is not for greed; but instead for a strategic, intelligent planning reason.
The CCPRC planning staff is also replanting mast-producing hardwood trees and other beneficial plant life species in the park. They are trying to diversify the landscape as well as create a place for educational opportunities on land management.
“Forestry is still the state’s number one or leading manufacturing industry. And so what we’re trying to do is in time create a place where we could passively educate the public about one of states most important industries in terms of jobs and state’s leading manufacturing," he said.
He said that when people visit Laurel Hill to walk a 3 or 1 mile trail they will start to see signs like other plantations and parks in the Lowcountry that share the historical significance of where you are. The northern part of the park will eventually have signs that talk about cultural sites nearby, such as the park's historical connection to the Phillips Community.
Moldenhauer is hopeful the community will understand the big picture once the park's plan is released. He anticipates the southern end (nearly 115 acres) of the park's timber harvesting will be complete by mid- August. If the northern end (nearly 200 acres) of the park undergoes timber harvesting following the southern end, he thinks it would be completed by early to mid-October.
The wood from the timber harvesting is going to a mill in Georgetown. Moldenhauer could not comment on which of the trustees beneficiaries will receive money for the timber sale, as CCPRC isn't involved in that part of the process.
"If people want to use trails during the week in Mount Pleasant they should go to Palmetto Island County Park, off Longpoint Road or they're certainly welcome at any Charleston County Parks. What's happening at Laurel Hill County Park and what people would be able to observe on weekends is active forest management," Moldenhauer said.
He said that they are doing their best at balancing stewardship of land in a high pressure situation with all eyes of the community on the project. He hopes people will understand forestry is not a bad thing and that land management can be beneficial to a park's long term prospective.
"We know what's going on and we recognize that it's important. These things are happening at other Charleston County Parks. It's because it's the responsible thing to do and because we care about the land that we do things like this. It's not the other way around" he said.
Questions about the planned timber thinning should be directed to CCPRC Senior Planner Matt Moldenhauer at mmoldenhauer@ccprc.com or 843-762-2172. For more information on Laurel Hill County Park, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.