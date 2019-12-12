At a meeting of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board today, the Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League and Google announced an agreement that includes tougher conditions on a groundwater withdrawal permit for Google. The permit’s new conditions will better protect the state's groundwater supply and push the tech giant to be more transparent about its use of public resources.
Now, instead of being able to withdraw up to 549 million gallons of groundwater per year from the Middendorf Aquifer without restriction, Google must adhere to the following conditions:
- The company can withdraw groundwater only as a last resort when all other supplies are exhausted. That can happen during peak demand, which typically happens during the summer or in the event of an emergency impacting the potable water supply. The only other scenario in which Google may withdraw groundwater is when it needs to conduct maintenance on its well.
- It must develop alternative sources of water.
- To ensure Google is complying with the above commitments, the company must also report its groundwater use every quarter, instead of annually as required by law. The reports will be available to the public.
Under the agreement, which was reached by DHEC, Google, the Coastal Conservation League and the Southern Environmental Law Center, Google must follow higher standards than the law requires. The issue sparked significant concern among Conservation League members and Lowcountry citizens more broadly and we appreciate that DHEC’s Request for Review Committee acknowledged that public concern in granting review.
Laura Cantral, the Conservation League’s Executive Director, said, “It's official. The public voice is a game changer. Because of the hundreds of people who took action, we were able to work with DHEC and Google to improve practices that will better conserve groundwater from a critically important aquifer—an outcome worth celebrating — and shine more light on how our public water resources are being used. While the conditions placed on Google’s permit represent a conservation victory, there will undoubtedly be new requests for groundwater in the future. We are committed to reforming our state's weak policies to protect our groundwater from similar threats as our region grows.”
Catherine Wannamaker, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said “We appreciate that Google’s commitment to protecting the environment will guide its use of South Carolina’s public water. This agreement means Google won’t use groundwater unless there is no alternative, and shows what can be achieved when South Carolina neighbors come together to protect the Lowcountry’s valuable natural resources."