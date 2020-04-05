Note: This is from a reprint of a column which originally ran in March 2000.
To heck with the presidential primaries, let’s talk about those other hot news items that have been making the news recently − cows. More specifically, loose cows. This is no bum steer. There have been a spate of news reports in recent weeks about cows on the loose, cows on the lam and cows on the (ahem) moo-ove.
Take Sunday’s Post & Courier, for instance. There, in black and white, was a picture of an unfortunate Goose Creek Guernsey who accidentally grazed her way into an ignominious (if not odoriferous) predicament when she fell into a septic tank. Ick. The poor old Bessie thought she was standing on solid land when the ground gave way and she was suddenly standing hoof-first in a cow-sized hole filled with solid waste.
This, as they say in the old country, is truly deep doo-doo and far more malodorous than one of Bessie’s own meadow patties. Resourceful firemen engineered a rescue with a hoist using fire hoses for straps, lifting out the hefty heifer (actually, she was a girl cow) after a few hours. I’m sure it was a traumatic experience for her. But then, even girl cows get the blues.
Also, last week were several items about loose cows roaming the roads in Dorchester County. There is nothing worse than a loose cow and one of these wandering bovines eventually caused a rather serious automobile accident. Not surprisingly, no one stepped forward to claim ownership of the cow, who died in the collision.
And then there came the news from England of a cow on its way to a slaughterhouse who managed to slip its yoke of bondage and make a run for freedom. The cow was eventually subdued with a tranquilizer gun. Lucky cow. Apparently, in England it is against the law to eat a cow that has ever been tranquilized, thus that future steak dinner will remain on the hoof, forever loose, for the rest of its natural lifetime.
And what is the point of sharing all this? It makes me feel good. Udderly. Despite our galloping growth and modern methods, we’re still rural enough that cows make news. Moreover, cows on the front page have historical precedence. Read on.
The very first colonists began life in the Carolinas sans vache (that’s the fancy French way of saying there weren’t no cows here). By the late 1670s, however, there were virtually thousands of cows in the province.
These perpetual feeders prospered well on the lush vegetation of the lowcountry and quickly divided and multiplied. There was plenty for a hungry cow to eat, acres of fields of forests and, for those who owned cows, a tidy profit selling salted beef to places without a beneficence of cows, such as Barbados and other parts of the Caribbean. As 19th century historian John McCrady wrote, cattle were raised with “as little expense in Carolina as a hen in England.”
Moreover, the Lowcountry became noted for huge herds of so-called “black cattle.” These weren’t Black Angus, just cows that had been turned loose into the wilds to fend for themselves. These loose cows didn’t grow to be as large as tended cattle but they did something better—they multiplied in great numbers. Owners profited accordingly.
Ah, but as is so often the case when one has too much of a good thing, by the early 1700s there were suddenly a number of laws concerning “wild, unmarked and out-lying cattle.” The naughty cows were not only guilty of eating every cornfield in sight (including those that belonged to the Indians) but of also “drawing in tame cattle from their ranges.” Statutes were written calling for people who owned cows to be responsible for them (i.e., put them behind fences.) Interestingly, two of the commissioners named to these early cattle acts were… you guessed it, James Steers and John Cattle.
Islands were particularly good places to place livestock since, surrounded by water, they didn’t require fencing. Some historians say cows were even responsible for the renaming of Clarke Island near Edisto when 19th century planter John Townsend renamed it “Botany Bay” after the infamous Australian penal colony. It was where he sent his own recalcitrant Edisto Island cows when they were guilty of bad behavior.
Even the term “maverick,” the term for an unbranded cow running loose, has South Carolina roots. It originated in Texas with Mr. John Maverick who, unlike other cattle ranchers, did not brand his cattle. But Mr. Maverick? He was originally from Charleston.
I could talk about the subject of cows until… well, until the cows come home. But I’ve run out of space. Now you know more about cows than you likely ever wanted to know. And that ain’t no bull.