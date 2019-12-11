Those who know Mount Pleasant’s early history recall that most of the area in “old” Mount Pleasant was originally owned by Captain Florence O’Sullivan, who arrived with the original colonists in 1670.
O’Sullivan’s landholdings totaled 2,340 acres and generally encompassed the area between Shem Creek and the seaside. Yet it is doubtful if he lived here or even built a dwelling house. His property acquisition was speculative. Within 10 years almost all of us his lands had been sold to others.
Other original settlers invested in East Cooper lands, most notably Colonel John Godfrey who owned tracts along the Wando River, including today’s Remley’s and Hobcaw Point. Yet Godfrey’s main landholdings were on the Ashley River and by 1682 his Hobcaw property was sold.
Now meet Mary Benson. In 1677, only seven years after the founding of Charles Town, Benson was granted 270 acres at “that place called Old Woman’s Neck,” a misinterpretation of “Oldwanus,” likely a Native American name. This area today is the lower part of the Old Village towards the foot of Pitt Street and the Old Bridge Park.
Like many early settlers, Mary was from Barbados. She and her husband, Alexander, were termed “middling” planters and owned a small sugar plantation of only 40 acres. With land practically free in Carolina, those with gumption had an excellent opportunity to expand by moving to Charles Town. Thus while Alexander stayed with their Barbados plantation, Mary came to Carolina.
Mary's Oldwanus property is intriguing because it was an active farm. Records state that it was stocked with cattle, hogs and fowl, which means that someone likely lived on the property — if not Mary, a servant. Thus there was some sort of dwelling house, even if it was a mere one-room cabin.
While land grants, deeds, wills, plats and other historical records show the bare bones of Mary's Carolina experience, they offer little when it comes to meaty specifics. Where exactly was Mary’s cabin? Was it overlooking the harbor along the sandy beach that used to front the waterfront? Or was it tucked away in the woods, nestled under one of the ancient live Oaks that still tower over Pitt Street today? How many cows did she have? What kind of pigs?
I bike this area regularly. Wondering about Mary’s farm I try to remove today’s houses and streets from the landscape and in my mind’s eye, imagine the thickets of palmetto and pines that crowded this coastline 343 years ago when Mary chose this property. To my knowledge, she was the absolute first to clear any land here. O’Sullivan may have owned the land first but Mary developed it.
Mary probably only cleared several acres, just enough to serve her needs. It was likely very primitive and probably a lonely existence for whoever stayed there. I imagine there were few visitors except for the occasional Sewee Indian.
I can’t imagine the courage it took to do what Mary did. I don’t know how old she was or what she looked like, but she had determination.
When Alexander died in 1681, Mary returned to Barbados. The Oldwanus' lands were sold to another Barbadian, Captain Humphrey Primatt, who shows on early maps as “Capt. Privett,” another misspelling. After Primatt’s death in 1700, new owner John Barksdale stepped in and it became known as Barksdale’s Point. A little over a century later, the village of Hilliardsville was developed here and, during the Civil War, the Confederates built Battery Gary on the point. In 1898, the trolley bridge connecting the mainland with Sullivan’s Island was erected, hence today’s “Old Bridge.”
History indeed abounds on East Cooper lands. Next time, we’ll “keep up” with the Joneses and other early settlers of Wakendaw.
