To most people breakfast is simply just the first meal of the day. Perspective changes when circumstances are impacted by cancer. It’s the smallest things that make the biggest difference.
On Saturday morning, Burtons Grill & Bar opened its doors at 8 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. Two Saturdays every December, Burtons Grill holds its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant where patrons buy meals for $20 and a portion goes toward a local charity of choice. This holiday’s cause benefited childhood cancer research.
Chatter filled the restaurant as a reservation for 13 filed in. Sitting at the table where two families from Mount Pleasant with two things in common: their sons both attend Laurel Hill Elementary and are both braving a battle with cancer.
At one side of the table sat Lucas Doll. Lucas is 5-years-old and was diagnosed with a brain tumor in November. On Dec. 5, Lucas’ tumor was partially removed by physicians at MUSC Children’s Hospital.
The other side of the table was reserved for Cayden Burke and his family but they weren’t able to make it due to his sickness. Cayden is 7-years-old with autism and will have completed three years of chemotherapy for leukemia this upcoming January.
Kristine Schaffer, a Summerville resident, is responsible for bringing the two families together. Schaffer is a former volunteer of Make-A-Wish South Carolina whose passion for care began as a teenage who dressed up as a clown carrying balloons to make visits to sick kids in the hospital.
Schaffer, who has dedicated more than 20 years of experience toward the cause, says it’s always been about bringing a little joy to those that need it the most. Now, she’s granting wishes to kids with life-threatening medical conditions at her own will.
In January 2018, Schaffer established a nonprofit called Kristine’s Joy for Kids Founding Hope affiliated with the American Childhood Cancer Organization. The purpose of Schaffer’s program is to provide families with day-to-day needs by helping cover essential expenses like food, clothing, gas and lodging.
“Kids don’t need a whole lot. They just need to know that they’re loved and cared about,” she said.
As for the breakfast, the two families’ meals were on the house. Burtons Grill general manager Shane Crowe noted there was approximately 250 patrons who dined for the event and $5 from every meal would be donated. He estimated approximately $1,300 will go toward Schaffer’s program.
Crowe said that when Schaffer started telling him the Dolls and Burkes’ stories, he stopped her and said “what can I do to help.” Crowe said he and his management team were glad to see the profits go toward a local foundation.
At the breakfast, Santa Claus put smiles on everyone’s face, including Lucas who wished for a package of Avengers. But the families knew that Schaffer was the one behind the scenes making all of this happiness possible.
This sit down wasn’t the first time the Dolls and Burkes met. Nearly five years ago, Lucas’ mother Lina met Cayden’s mother Jennifer Burke at a jamboree in Mount Pleasant. Jennifer leaned on Lina for emotional support when she found out about Cayden’s diagnosis.
During this trying time Jennifer also met Schaffer. She not only found someone to fill that emotional void, she made a friend and a trusted mentor.
“What Kristine helped me to realize is that it’s OK to still ask for that help because the effects of childhood trauma and disease are very long lasting,” Jennifer said. “Everybody thinks once the treatment protocol commences that life will go back to the way it was, but Kristine helped me to be OK with the fact that a lot of the times it doesn’t.”
Four years passed with little communication between the families until last month when Lina discovered Lucas’ condition. While picking up Lucas from school one day, Lina bumped into Jennifer and told her the news. The two hugged and cried profusely.
After a tearful embrace, Jennifer introduced Lina to Schaffer and explained how she was there throughout Cayden’s treatment process. Lina’s only known Schaffer for about a month, but says their relationship has been heaven-sent.
“Kristine’s been a blessing to us since day one,” Lina said. “She came to us as an angel with this beautiful spirit and she’s always so happy and such a giving woman.”
Kristine and the Burkes aren’t the only ones who’ve been there for the Dolls during Lucas’ process. Laurel Hill Elementary has set up a meal train until Jan. 1, where every day a mother from Lucas’ class will bring a meal and gifts to the Dolls.
“It’s just overwhelming. The love is overwhelming. I don’t know how we are going to thank all of these people and return the favor,” Lina said.
Just recently the school held a Christmas concert that unfortunately Lucas couldn’t participate in. Instead, the school made a special seating for the Dolls in the front row for Lucas to see his classmates perform. Lina said it made him feel like the star of the show.
“You hand it over to God and as hard as that was with the news and dealing with that, it’s about trusting him and having that faith,” said Shane Doll, Lucas’ father. “We’ve had one blessing after the next and we’re trying to be thankful and grateful for that.”
This week, Lucas will receive a prognosis on his tumor and will likely have to undergo further treatment. Cayden is in remission from leukemia.
To learn more or make a donation to Schaffer’s program, visit acco.org/kristines-joy.