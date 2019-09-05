The National Weather Services 9 a.m. update on Hurricane Dorian:
The worst impacts from dangerous Hurricane Dorian will occur across southeast South Carolina, particularly across the Charleston Tri-County region, into this afternoon. NHC forecasts Dorian to advance north then northeast off our coast, with the closest approach to northern Charleston County by early this afternoon. The combination of torrential rainfall and storm surge inundation will produce life-threatening flash flooding in this area. Also, damaging hurricane winds are expected along the Charleston County coast, hurricane force wind gusts are expected across the rest of the SE SC coast including southern Berkeley County. Improving conditions expected this evening.
Flash Flood Warning for the Charleston Tri-County region
Flash Flood Watch for all SC counties east of Allendale, Hampton and inland Jasper
Hurricane Warning for entire SE SC coast and all coastal waters
Tropical Storm Warning for Effingham, Allendale, Hampton, Dorchester and inland Colleton Counties in SC Storm Surge Warning for coastal SE SC, including Tidal Berkeley County SC
RAINFALL/FLOODING: Torrential rainfall will combine with storm surge inundation to create life-threatening flash flooding along the SC coast, including downtown Charleston. Rainfall amounts of 7 to 15 inches are expected across the Flash Flood Watch area today, and localized amounts could reach 20 inches in the Charleston Tri-County region. Flooding will create dangerous travel conditions.
WINDS: Expect strongest, damaging winds expected between Sullivan’s Island and McClellanville along the Charleston County coast. In this area, gusts 80 to 90 mph will bring down many trees/power lines, could produce some structural damage and will lead to power outages. Elsewhere, hurricane force wind gusts are expected near the SE SC coast, and tropical storm force winds/gusts will continue across the Tropical Storm Warning area.
STORM SURGE: Expect life-threatening storm surge flooding along the SE SC coast. A reasonable worst case scenario forecasts up to 4 to 7 feet of salt water inundation (water above ground level) north of Isle of Palms and 2 to 4 south of Isle of Palms to the Savannah River.
MARINE/OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Severe beach erosion and extremely dangerous conditions in the surf zone and over coastal waters will continue today.
Greatest impacts will continue across our area through the afternoon. Significant improvement could commence from southwest to northeast - across SE GA this afternoon and across SE SC this evening.
WINDS/RAINFALL/FLOODING: High, especially across the Charleston Tri-County region, STORM SURGE: Moderate
MARINE/OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: High
Sunny and very warm with above-normal highs from 90 to 95 (85 to 90 closer to the coast) Friday through Sunday