Mount Pleasant Emergency Operations Center advises residents and businesses to exercise caution as rain and storm surge impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to continue to increase in intensity between now and through Thursday, Sept. 5. There is still time to heed Governor Henry McMaster’s evacuation order and move to a safe location, if you are in a flood-prone area. View the National Weather Service Potential Storm Surge HERE
Emergency responders are carefully monitoring wind speeds and making decisions to maintain readiness and capability to respond to emergency situations.
PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGES
- Shelter-in-Place during the storm and do not underestimate the force and power of water - Turn Around Don't Drown®
- Mount Pleasant Emergency Info Line is (843) 884-8517
- Mount Pleasant Waterworks Business Offices will be closed until September 9. MPW Emergency Operations Center has been activated.
- National Weather Service Potential Storm Surge can be found HERE
- Charleston County High Wind Bridge Procedure information can be found HERE
Emergency calls to 9-1-1 should be reserved to save a life, report a crime or report a fire:
- Call 9-1-1 to save a life, stop a crime or report a fire.
- DO NOT call 9-1-1 if you have water in your home unless your life is in danger.
- DO NOT call 9-1-1 to report that your power is out, report the outage to your utility company
For outage, restoration updates visit Dominion Energy website at https://www.DominionEnergySC.com or Dominion Energy SC Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234
Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465
Power Outage: 1-888-333-4465
Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083
Siign up ahead of the storm for mobile outage reporting at https://www.DominionEnergySC.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/text-message-reporting
Dominion Energy Outage Map: https://www.DominionEnergySC.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map