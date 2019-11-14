The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project. The upcoming work schedule is as follows, weather permitting:
On Friday night, Nov. 22 through Monday morning, Nov. 25 a lane closure will be in effect on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 526. The right lane and truck climbing lane of Interstate I-526 Eastbound will be closed beginning 8 p.m. Friday night and will reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday morning.
The left lane will remain open at all times. Exit 24 (Daniel Island) will remain accessible. No lanes of travel will be affected in the Westbound direction. Signage, traffic control devices and Highway Patrol will be onsite directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic. SCDOT appreciates the cooperation of the Charleston community as these necessary maintenance activities take place.