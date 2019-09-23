The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is continuing rehabilitation of the I-526 Wando River Bridge rehabilitation project. This week’s work schedule is as follows, weather permitting:
On Tuesday through Friday night (Sept 24-27), rolling lane closures will be performed on the westbound lanes of Interstate 526. The SC Highway Patrol will be on site directing motorists and controlling the flow of traffic.
The rolling lane closures will occur intermittently between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning at US Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant and proceeding west on Interstate 526 toward the Wando River. No access will be permitted onto I-526 West from Long Point Road until the pacing car has passed. No single pacing operation is expected to last more than 20 minutes before allowing traffic to flow freely.
The SC Department of Transportation appreciates the cooperation of the Charleston Community as these necessary maintenance activities take place.