Tinsel, wreaths and lights will soon adorn many homes and businesses in our area. As the holiday spirit fills the East Cooper area many individuals are inclined to donate and help out in various ways.
As the Moultrie News is wrapping up celebrating its 55th Anniversary this year, the paper is also coming upon the last month of its campaign benefiting Charleston County Public Library (CCPL). Using the Moultrie News Voluntary Pay platform, for every $55 contributed to the paper through the end of 2019, the paper will donate $5 to CCPL’s three East Cooper branches. These branches include the Mount Pleasant Regional branch, which is one of the busiest branches in the state; the Wando-Mount Pleasant Branch, which opened in June and the Village Branch, one of CCPL’s smallest branches located in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant.
The Moultrie News, which has been providing quality local news and sports coverage to our readers since 1964 and CCPL are hopeful the community will come together to consider making a $55 contribution to the campaign before it ends.
“The holiday season is the perfect time for showing appreciation and giving back to the community. By supporting this campaign, you are supporting two organizations that have been vital parts of the East Cooper community for decades,” said CCPL’s Communications Manager, Doug Reynolds.
When the campaign ends on Dec. 31, CCPL will look at the total amount of contributions and determine how to best use the funds. Reynolds said the money will likely go toward further enhancing library services at the East Cooper branches and the hundreds of events hosted by these branches a year. The funds will help give the East Cooper branches additional resources to serve the community.
“The Moultrie News has always been a huge supporter and proponent of our local libraries, so we can think of no better way to return the favor by showing our support for all that they do. Local newspapers like the Moultrie News keep citizens informed about their own community and ensure accountability in our local democracy. We are proud to partner with an organization to preserving the sense of community and truth,” he added.
Information about the campaign is posted throughout all of the East Cooper library branches and all library staff members can provide more information about the campaign.
“We’ve received a fantastic response from the community. They have nothing but good things to say about both the Moultrie News and see the campaign as beneficial to the entire community. Our staff and patrons are excited and looking forward to seeing what we will be able to do with the funding provided to us that will help us further our mission in enhancing literacy, workforce development, educational success and community engagement,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds shared that CCPL is excited to help celebrate the paper’s milestone anniversary.
“Both libraries and newspapers share common goals, including promoting literacy and community engagement. They are the lifeblood of a community, helping to inform and connect. Charleston County Public Library works hard to provide equitable access of information and materials to everyone. The library is inclusive and welcome to all,” he said.
The Moultrie News cherishes its close relationship with the East Cooper library branches and CCPL.
“We recently partnered with the Moultrie News on a Candidate Forum to help the citizens of Mount Pleasant learn about the candidates running for local office. This is another example of collaborating on a shared goal of providing equal access of information to all,” Reynolds said.
Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd is excited to see how many contributions are made during the holiday season and final month of the campaign.
“We are very excited to partner with an organization focused on literacy and free access to information during our anniversary. These branches offer a wide-range of programs, literature and opportunities in general for our community. We are looking forward to watch our contribution benefit the libraries,” Boyd said.
Boyd explained the support from readers and advertisers is the reason for the publication’s success over the years.
The Moultrie News looks forward to another 55 years delivering local news to the East Cooper area. If you would like to share a story or memory about the Moultrie News, please email editor@moultrienews.com with ‘55 year anniversary’ as the subject line.
Consider making your $55 contribution today by visiting moultrienews.com/voluntarypay and clicking the red button labeled “Contribute.”
Once you’ve contributed, your merry and cheerful spirit can continue celebrating the remainder of this decade knowing you supported not one, but two staple organizations in the community.