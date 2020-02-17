The MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion will open on Saturday, Feb. 22. During this transition of patient care from one facility to another, it’s critical that the community know which facility to go to for pediatric emergency care and labor and delivery services. In addition, area road closures and access to the MUSC horseshoe will result in minor campus access disruptions throughout the day.
Accessing care:
If community members need to access the pediatric emergency department on or before 7 a.m. on Feb. 22, use the current pediatric emergency department located at 96 Jonathan Lucas St.
After 7 a.m. on Feb. 22 and in the future, any community members needing pediatric emergency care must present to the new pediatric emergency department in the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital located at 10 McClennan Banks Dr.
If a patient is in labor or experiencing any complications at any time prior to 5 a.m. on Feb. 22, report to the fifth floor of MUSC University Hospital located at 171 Ashley Ave. It is particularly important that families bring car seats with them for the safe transportation of their child, should they be transitioned to the new facility while staying with us.
If a patient is in labor or experiencing any complications as of 5 a.m. or later on Feb. 22, please drive to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion (10 McClennan Banks Drive) to receive care.
Road and campus closures
The Charleston Medical District Greenway will close to public access on Friday evening, Feb. 21, and will reopen once all patient transports are completed.
Ashley Avenue, from Calhoun Street to Bee Street, will close at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The anticipated reopening of that road is 7 p.m. the same day, however, the road will not reopen until all patient transport has been completed. We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this critical process. This closure includes access to the MUSC horseshoe.
Patients or family members who need to access MUSC University Hospital for admission or visitation, adult emergency department services or other related hospital access, access entrances to the facility via Jonathan Lucas Street.
Parking
All patient and visitor parking garages will remain open during this transition; however, cars will only be able to enter and exit the Ashley Ave parking garage through the Rutledge Avenue entrance/exit.
Parking for the new hospital and women’s pavilion will be available at the McClennan Banks Garage at 21 McClennan Banks Drive, which can be accessed via Bravo Street, Ralph H. Johnson Boulevard Drive or McClennan Banks Drive from Calhoun Street.
Community offers to help with the move or provide services for patients and families on Feb. 22
MUSC has received an incredible outpouring of offers to help with the move, as well as numerous contacts from local businesses or vendors who would like to offer services and support to patients and family members that day. MUSC appreciates these offers and the tremendous community spirit supporting this new facility and the Children’s and Women’s care teams look forward to partnering with these vendors, community supporters, local businesses and more after our move-in day and for many years to come.