National Weather Service 6 p.m. update on Hurricane Dorian:
NHC forecasts Hurricane Dorian to continue to move northeastward away from the area this evening. The impacts will gradually diminish in the warning areas and by 11 p.m. all warnings are expected to be dropped.
Hurricane Warning for Edisto Beach to South Santee River, Charleston Harbor, and nearshore coastal waters off of the Charleston Coast.
Tropical Storm Warning for Dorchester County and waters off of the Colleton, Beaufort, and Jasper County coasts.
RAINFALL: Up to one to two inches of additional rainfall is likely across the northern half of Charleston County and northeastern Berkeley County with lesser amounts further south and west across the Charleston Tri-County area before the rain ends later this evening. The rainfall rates are expected to be low enough that no additional flooding is anticipated.
WINDS: A few wind gusts from north of Edisto Beach to the South Santee River along the Charleston County coast are expected to reach near hurricane force, especially through mid-evening. This will likely result in additional tree damage and additional power outages. Further west and south in the warning areas, a few wind gusts to tropical storm force can be expected especially through mid-evening and this may result in addition tree damage and additional power outages. MARINE/OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Severe beach erosion and extremely dangerous conditions in the surf zone and over coastal waters will continue well into this evening.
TIMING
CONFIDENCE
RECOVERY PHASE WEATHER ISSUES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Impacts will continue to lessen across the warning areas this evening.
WINDS/RAINFALL: High for improving conditions later this evening
MARINE/OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: High for improving conditions later this evening.
Sunny and very warm with above-normal highs from 90 to 95 (85 to 90 closer to the coast) with afternoon Heat Indices of 95 to 100 Friday through Sunday.
Next Update