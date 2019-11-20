Smoking bans on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island are now back on track to becoming effective by the new year. On Tuesday night both councils took similar votes yielding similar outcomes.
Isle of Palms City Council addressed a restructured ordinance from the one that failed first reading in October after a 4-4 split vote. This time the ordinance squeaked by in favor of a ban with a 5-4 vote.
Proponents of the smoking ban were councilmembers Susan Hill Smith, Randy Bell, Ted Kinghorn, Carol Rice and John Moye. Those opposed were councilmembers Jimmy Ward, Ryan Buckhannon, Sandy Ferencz and Mayor Jimmy Carroll.
However, the smoking ban now on the table is drastically different than the original and far less encompassing. The ordinance now only pertains to the beach and access paths. No longer does the ban include city-owned properties.
IOP councilmember Kinghorn, who was previously absent at October's meeting and would have been the swing vote, agrees with the ban but disagrees with reducing the scope of the target audience. At Nov. 14's Public Works Committee, Kinghorn expressed concern that this new motion (to only include the beach and access paths) "dilutes" the original ordinance.
Carroll, who also voted no in October's vote, told the Moultrie News on Wednesday why he remains opposed to the ban. Carroll referenced that the city already has a litter law in effect under its current code. He doesn't prefer Isle of Palms Police Department driving their patrol vehicles on Front Beach due to the corrosion it could cause to the vehicles. Lastly, he defended his opposition to the smoking ban stating the city and county-wide plastics ban goes into effect starting Jan. 1.
Despite Carroll's dissent, he stated that he doesn't like cigarette smoke or litter.
A second reading of the ordinance will be held on Dec. 3. A Special Meeting may follow in order to enact the ban by Jan. 1, 2020.
As for Sullivan's Island Town Council, their first reading was much more succinct. Their ban includes prohibiting smoking and vaping on the beach, access paths, public parks and other town facilities. A mirror of Isle of Palms' original ban.
Sullivan's Island Town Council voted unanimously in favor of the ban and differed all discussion until their Council Workshop on Dec. 2.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.