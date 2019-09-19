On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1:15 p.m. the Isle of Palms Fire Department received a call that an individual had been bitten by something while swimming in the ocean. Upon arrival, near 9th Avenue on Front Beach, personnel found a 22-year-old female with a bite mark on her foot.
"Our personnel felt what they saw appeared to be consistent with a shark bite," said Ann Graham, IOPFD Chief.
The woman has been identified as Erica Hedrick, who was visiting for the weekend from Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the Post and Courier.
"It doesn't happen often but it does happen from time to time," Graham said. "They're generally bites. A lot of people call them attacks."
Hedrick was treated by emergency medical services and transported to a nearby Mount Pleasant hospital, according to Graham.
At the hospital, Hedrick's foot required 29 stitches. X-rays showed a partial tooth was embedded in her foot, according to Post and Courier.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stated they have no information on the incident and deferred further comments to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File.
Manager of Florida Museum's Program for Shark Research, Tyler Bowling noted they're due to hear back soon on the status of the tooth in Hedrick's foot.
"Last I heard they were debating whether or not to remove the tooth from her foot," Bowling said. "We are trying to get in contact with (Hedrick) to see if we can get the (tooth) and then DNA sequence it to figure out exactly what kind species or even if it was a shark."
Bowling noted it's still pretty early in the investigation and didn't give an estimate as to how long the discovery process will take.
"It's a natural habitat for many different types of marine life," Graham added. "Clearly it was not an attack."
South Carolina has had a total of 101 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks since 1837. Thirty-five of those have been recorded in Charleston County, according to the Florida Museum.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.