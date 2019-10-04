Lace up your running shoes because the Isle of Palms Connector Run is right around the corner. We can assure you that this is an event you don't want to miss. For the past 27 years, the IOP Run has been dedicated to serving the Lowcountry community and protecting its children.
Participants can choose between a 5K run/walk or a 10K run that features one of the most scenic courses in the southeast. This year's race will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Participants should plan to arrive on the island before the IOP Connector closes at 7 a.m. to all traffic. The Connector will reopen around 10 a.m. or whenever the race officially ends.
After you complete the race, cool down with a complimentary beer (21+) while celebrating all of your accomplishments at the official 2019 IOP Run Afterparty. At 9:30 a.m., the after-party will be featuring age group awards, cash prizes, live music, kids fun, and beer & bratwurst. The IOP Run after-party is a great way to get a taste of the Island, have some fun, and get to know fellow community members who share similar interest.
This year the IOP Run will be benefiting the following organizations: Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Dee Norton Center, Halos, CAPA of Beaufort, Darkness to Light, Carolina Youth Development Center, Windwood Farms. Race officials are excited to announce that Adam Gorlitsky of I GOT LEGS will be participating as part of his 1 million steps tour.
For more information on the race and to register, visit IOPRun.com.