By next beach season on Isle of Palms, Breach Inlet is expected to have a fully functional surveillance system. This will be the first time the highly-frequented area will have a sense of security.
In June, IOP’s Public Safety Committee addressed the hazards of Breach Inlet’s current to a passerby, boater, fisherman or kite surfer. Although swimming is prohibited by a $1,100 fine, the consensus was that a single camera would be the most effective means to oversee activity in the event of an emergency.
This year there’s been 15 water-rescue related incidents at Breach Inlet, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. June and July showed to be the most prone time for these type of responses.
At the time, the city’s IT personnel recommended a handheld zoom camera that would allow staff to manually position the camera in any direction. This decision is still in the preliminary stages as recently the Public Safety Committee discussed the possibility of using a solar-powered camera.
At November’s meeting, council unanimously approved the investment for such a safety measure. However, it will come at an unbudgeted expense. An amount approximately up to $10,000 from the city’s savings will be used for the purchase and installation. In addition, if the camera requires a connection line it would carry a monthly fee, according to city administrator Desiree Fragoso.
Public Safety Committee chair and councilmember Ryan Buckahnnon noted the number of distress calls from people walking or driving by the Breach Inlet Bridge. Although, he previously clarified that the camera will face the water and not the Breach Inlet Bridge to track traffic.
Buckhannon said the camera will allow emergency services to pinpoint the signal of the caller and monitor the activity. Both IOP Police and Fire departments will have access to the surveillance.
IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett reported that he reached out to six companies who could provide a surveillance camera at Breach Inlet and has received two responses. He said the prices ranged from $8,000 to $21,000, not including the electricity needed to power the camera.
Cornett noted the city and department personnel haven’t yet decided where to locate the camera. If the city elects to to install it at the parking lot at Breach Inlet, it would require an encroachment permit since its owned by South Carolina Department of Transportation.