Husband and wife Eric and Sabrina Lavender of Isle of Palms aren't your average couple who own a business together. The duo's line of work is far from the typical corporate America jobs. They're in the business of piracy.
In 2009, the Lavenders quit their jobs. Eric was a former parole officer and a paramedic. Sabrina was in advertising sales with a local radio station.
Now they're co-owners of Charleston Pirate Tours and pride themselves on being a kid-friendly tour guide company.
The couple has an equal partnership. They do all of the marketing and backend work as a tandem. Whether it's a day tour or a night tour, regardless of the subject, either can do the other's job interchangeably.
The art of being a tour guide is scripted by nature. But the Lavenders don't rely on rote memory to recite information at the drop of a hat. For them it's always felt more like improv. Perhaps because the 18th century pirate paraphernalia fits their lifestyle more than some who don a tricorn hat and a sword for fun. After all, it's not a charade, it's a source of income for their livelihood.
Before the couple found its niche, they already owned a rescue parrot named Bob, a blue and gold macaw. Bob is a shoulder companion who accompanies them on all tours. Along with their other rescue parrot Doozer, who participates in the children's tour.
When they first started out, Eric said parents would bring their children to a tour expecting to see a swashbuckling, Disney-ish production. What they got was a history lesson of the role pirates played in the early roots of Charleston.
Of course, much of the Lavenders' stories are based off of anecdotal evidence. In other words, retellings that are not necessarily true or reliable because they're based on personal accounts that have been passed down, rather than facts or research.
The tours are about pirates and ghosts, Charleston in general and also good places to get a bite to eat. They are not only geared toward children, Sabrina makes sure to use a lot of euphemisms to keep it age appropriate but also ties in adult humor.
Their walking tours take place downtown and children's activities (like treasure hunts with rewards of pirate swag) take place at White Point Gardens by the Battery. However, they conduct private tours on the East Cooper side of the Ravenel Bridge, mostly on the barrier islands of Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island where the legends of pirate doings lie buried.
Last year, Ghostly Tide Tales on Isle of Palms drew the biggest crowd it's ever had on record. Approximately 500-600 people showed up to hear the haunted Gullah legends.
The reason the islands are made private and not packaged with the downtown tours due to transportation incapabilities.
After making hardly no profits in the company's first year of business, the couple has recently been forced to reinvent its platform due to the social distancing restrictions associated with COVID-19.
Since March 15, Charleston Pirate Tours hasn't had any in-person tours. The coronavirus has stunted Charleston Pirate Tours' profits but it hasn't halted production.
Despite not being able to charge for walking tours, Charleston Pirate Tours has made the experience virtual. It has condensed their two-hour long sessions into 5-10 minute versions for all of the pirate history enthusiasts.
The Lavenders' biggest fear when Gov. Henry McMaster enforced the stay-at-home order last month was they wouldn't be able to keep their pirate content coming on a daily basis. Then they realized they can virtually do it all from the comfort of their own home.
Their home on Isle of Palms essentially is set up like a pirate ship. Their house is elevated and the bottom half "hull" is enclosed where they store props and everything pirate related. Their inventory comes from as close as Patriots Point and as far away as Singapore.
When they're not doing tours, they're doing research, working on group-tour contracts and engineering marketing ideas right out of their home office from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Every time a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie or a new season of "Black Sails" would come out, they would get an uptick in sales. Their newest strategy isn't about making sales but solidifying their brand name.
Their decision to release content free of charge to viewers on a daily basis was also out of compassion for their fans who are quarantined and can't do anything or go anywhere except surf the internet.
"We're doing the virtual tours hopefully to stay relevant and stay sane," Sabrina said. "We're hoping some of the people that are watching these virtual tours, that when life gets back to normal maybe they'll buy a ticket and actually do a real tour. That's the hope."
With Charleston's 350th anniversary on April 18, they had planned to unload all of their content each week as a tribute to Founder's Day. Fortunately, they shot a lot of videos in advance for Founder's Day so they have an ample amount of rainy-day footage to get them through the coronavirus for now.
So far the videos have been received well by their clientele at home. Some videos have garnered a couple thousand views.
"For our teeny, tiny, little company that's huge for us," Sabrina said.
Just like any small business' transition from in-person to at-home, technical difficulties have been inevitable. They've lost footage due to a faulty live mic and they've had to re-shoot skits more times than they can count but they've worked through the kinks.
The Lavenders plan to publish virtual content daily throughout the remainder of COVID-19. There will also be a video dedicated to Charleston's anniversary each week throughout the rest of the year.
Charleston piracy anecdotes from the past
The following information related to Charleston's pirate history is according to Charleston Pirate Tours' research and resources:
- Between 1717 and 1718, 51 pirates were hanged in Charleston.
- The last pirate hanged in Charleston was in 1820.
- Henry Morgan "Captain Morgan" visited Charleston long before Blackbeard in the 1690s. He plundered 50,000 pieces of silver from Panama and wasn't welcomed back to Jamaica so he came to Charleston.
- On June 4, 1718 Blackbeard arrived about 6 miles out from the Charleston Harbor and captured 6-8 ships with 200-300 hostages. The Sullivan's Island harbor pilot, Captain Marks, was one of the first taken hostage by Blackbeard.
- He blockaded the harbor for 5 days straight. He left with 400 English pounds sterling of mercury.
- Edward Beard "Blackbeard" was believed to be born in Goose Creek in 1690. He had 10 different aliases of the last name Thatch and Teach.
- Local legend is that Blackbeard had a hideaway on Folly Beach.
- Charles Pinckney and Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, signers of the U.S. Constitution, becomes a member of a pirate crew on The Loyal Jamaica.
- In 1687, Maj. John Boone, founder of Boone Hall Plantation, was expelled from the South Carolina Governor James Colleton’s Grand Council in Charleston on the accusations of smuggling supplies to pirate captain Henry Holloway. Boone was later re-appointed to the council.
- Two different pirate ships brought rice and introduced it to Charles Town.
- Edgar Allan Poe's "The Gold Bug" was written while Poe was stationed at Fort Moultrie in 1827. The story is based on a news article from the SC gazette in 1735 about a ship that was spotted in the channel just off Sullivan’s Island. This Spanish ship was said to be carrying a heavy load of gold and silver to Spain.
"The bottomline is if it hadn't been for pirates we may not have a Charleston," Eric said.
"Pirates kept Charles Town financially afloat for years. Had it not been for piracy, Charles Town could have been another one of the many failed settlements up and down the Eastern Seaboard," Sabrina said.
To view their virtual tour videos, visit charlestonpiratetour.com/charleston-vlog, Charleston Pirate Tours' Facebook or YouTube.