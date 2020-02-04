In the distant future, swimmers on Isle of Palms may have a place to take a dip other than the ocean or private pools. Conversation of a community swimming pool has begun.
At city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the island’s Recreation Committee brought forth the possibility of a pool at the IOP Recreation Center. A project that the committee contends is long overdue since it would be the island’s first of a kind.
The committee proposed the creation of a Citizen Advisory Board to gather community feedback for a potential pool referendum in November 2020. Council unanimously agreed to the idea of a board but not to a referendum.
The discussion quickly transitioned to whether a community pool is financially feasible at this time or in the near future.
A six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool would approximately cost the city $415,000 to build, according to councilmember and committee chair Susan Hill Smith. An indoor pool of that size would cost about $4.5 million to construct.
These rough estimates are just the starting point. They exclude the costs of additional expenses such as bathrooms, changing areas and fencing.
“We definitely want to go into this with eyes wide open on the costs. Not just for the initial construction but for the ongoing costs it would incur in terms of operating,” Smith said.
The function of the Citizen Advisory Board would be to gauge citizens’ input on questions like the shape of the pool, if it should be indoor or outdoor and other preferences.
Smith envisioned an Olympic-sized pool that could host community swim meets, yet also be accessible for families and seniors looking to do water aerobics.
“Obviously, all of our Citizens’ Comments tonight were related to this and there’s a lot of folks on the island who would really like a pool,” said councilmember and Recreation committee member John Moye. “Everybody wants a pool and everybody wants a Ferrari. We all want these really nice things but they all come with opportunity costs.”
East Cooper Swim League vice president Layne McCombs Kipp voiced her concerns to council about the Wild Dunes Dolphin’s swim team being at risk of losing their membership. The reason being due to their inability to host meets at Wild Dunes.
Kipp said the cancellation of the program could affect 125-150 children ages 6-15. She also noted the impact on scholarships for student-athletes.
Although council voted in full agreement to create a Citizen Advisory Board, there were still fundamental geographical and financial questions at hand.
Councilmember Randy Bell noted there are approximately 1,400 septic tanks and a drainage problem in the middle of the island.
“I struggle with the concept of putting an in-ground pool anywhere in that land for a pure environmental reason,” he said.
In terms of the city’s current fiscal budget, Bell pointed out expenditures such as $6 million more in short-term drainage projects and $6 million for the Public Safety Building.
Bell recommended council recognize this as a Fiscal Year 2022 issue so they have enough time to think it through and get input.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll concurred with Bell that the city has a $3.9 million three-phase drainage project that’s unfunded. Also, a several million dollar dock reconstruction at IOP Marina that too is unfunded.
“We have to be careful with our pennies because we don’t have a lot of pennies,” Carroll said. “Even though it sounds good, it’s pretty tight.”
City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said the pool was not a budgeted item for Fiscal Year 2021. She said the pool would have to be budgeted by May for it to be up for a referendum on the ballot in November.
All agreed that this time frame was too short of a turnaround for a Citizen Advisory Board. Council voted to amend the original motion by retracting the referendum portion which allows for an undefined timeline for the pool’s possibility.
“This could be a really good piece of our community that we need to take seriously and find a way. Find a will to offer something that is considered an expectation in almost any other neighborhood of any size in our area,” Smith added.
In the following months, the makeup of the Citizen Advisory Board will be configured and preliminary planning to consider the potential of a first-ever communal pool on the island will commence.