In 2014, late councilmember Leola Hanbury of Isle of Palms gifted $25,000 to establish the first Employee of the Year Award. Five years later, those funds are no longer lying dormant and the city has selected its inaugural Leola Hanbury Award recipient.
The $500 award criteria depicts an employee who performs exemplary customer service and personal interaction. The award is to be given to someone who is innovative and creative, who engineers ideas for the betterment and beautification of the city. The recipient should also be an individual who’s quality of work consistently exceeds the expectations of their service.
The award’s namesake, Hanbury, participated in nearly every public service endeavor imaginable. In 2007, she was recognized for her civic contributions during her six years on city council. The city proclaimed Feb. 12 to be designated “Leola Hanbury Day,” which was also Hanbury’s birthday.
She was the original organizer of the Isle of Palms Beach Sweep and was a principal organizer of the Adopt A Dune program. Hanbury also devoted more than 20 years to the Isle of Palms Garden Club, where she played an integral role in the development of Memory Park and the Entrance and Exit Gardens of the Isle of Palms Connector.
On Friday, Oct. 18, Isle of Palms held its second annual Employee Appreciation Day with a luncheon outside city hall. The Leola Hanbury Award was presented but the recipient wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to a sickness.
The award went to Russell Roper, a member of the Public Works Department who has served the city since 1997. For the past 20 years Roper has provided dependable service of debris collection, especially throughout the most inconvenient of times due to inclement weather.
According to Public Works director Donnie Pitts, on several occasions Roper would request heavy equipment to meet on locations where there is substantial debris piles for assistance. He wouldn’t cease cleanup until he was certain his customers were satisfied.
“He just always makes sure that all of the residents have been serviced. It’s just part of his DNA,” Pitts said. “If I have a question or need an answer, normally I get on the radio and I’ll call Russell ‘P7’ and ask him about certain subdivisions. He’s a very integral spoke in my wheel.”
When asked what quality best describes Roper and his work ethic, without hesitation Pitts responded “attention to detail.”
Not only does Roper ensure all residents have been properly serviced for collection, he personally communicates and interacts with each and every one to make sure their concerns are being checked and needs are being met. Many of whom he’s created friendships with over the years.
“It’s not something he’s done exceptional or whether it’s a one time thing; he does it week in and week out,” Pitts added.
Pitts said the award speaks highly of the Public Works Department’s teamwork and is indicative what the citizens think about the department and their services.
Russell said he was honored and appreciative for receiving the award, but felt what he does was just a small part of what Public Works is about.
The Leola Hanbury Award will be continue to be presented each October in conjunction with the city’s Employee Appreciation Day.