Smoking on Isle of Palms will not be banned on city-owned property or the beach anytime in the near future. At least it will not be in effect with the plastics ban by the beginning of the new year.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, council's decision to keep these areas smoker-friendly was the result of a 4-4 split vote that caused its proposed ban to fail by default. Councilmember Ted Kinghorn, a member of the Public Works Committee, was absent for the meting and would have been the swing vote.
In August, Kinghorn was a proponent of Public Work's proposed ban and suggested that Isle of Palms collaborate with Sullivan's Island to jointly create a tobacco-free program.
Prior to council taking its vote, members of the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and the South Carolina Aquarium presented their findings based off their beach litter recordings.
From May to October, approximately 11,500 cigarette butts were picked up from Isle of Palms' beaches, according to data from IOP Cleanup Crew and S.C. Aquarium's conservation team. On average, this is nearly 2,000 cigarette butts collected per month for the last six months.
IOP Cleanup Crew member Howard Hogue, commonly known as Beach Santa, said he plucked 4,346 cigarette butts from the beach himself.
"It’s important to note that this data is derived from randomly organized sweeps on various areas of beach so only provides a small snapshot of cigarette litter," said Kelly Thorvalson, S.C. Aquarium's Conservation Programs Manager.
Additionally, the city has access to a $62,000 piece of equipment that has the capability of combing the beach for cigarette litter, according to councilmember Sandy Ferencz. However, studies have not confirmed whether this approach is environmentally safe.
By the numbers, 317 municipalities nationwide have banned smoking on their beaches, according to Associated Press. Three of which are S.C. communities including Surfside, Atlantic City and Tega Cay, according to the American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation.
After hearing this data, council dissected the smoking ban by comparing and contrasting its purpose and effectiveness. The major debate was whether cigarettes should be included in the plastic ban, since approximately 98% of cigarette filters are made of plastic fibers known as cellulose acetate, according to National Geographic.
Half of council agreed there needs to be a smoking ban due to the harmful health affects associated with the most commonly littered item. The other half of council agreed there doesn't need to be a separate ordinance to curb a health habit when cigarettes already fall under the category of litter.
"We already have a litter law on Isle of Palms' books so I'd hate to have a new law," said Mayor Jimmy Carroll. "No matter what, I'm going to find a way to eliminate smoking on the beach in a different direction."
Under Isle of Palms' litter ordinance, there is a minimum fine of $128 and a maximum fine of $1,087. The proposed smoking ban would carry a fine between $10 to $25. The same cost for a pack or two packs of cigarettes.
In 2017, Isle of Palms had zero citations for littering. In 2018 there were two citations. So far this year there have been none.
The policing of littering is one of the toughest to enforce and one of the most infrequent of infractions to spot violators, according to Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett.
"As a matter of fact, throughout my career I can count on one hand how many times I've made that order," he said.
Cornett admitted that IOPPD has a limited presence on the beach and it's something the department is working on with the city to expand. Even under an ordinance, he noted an officer's first approach would not be to issue a ticket but ask the person to leave the beach to smoke.
Before taking a vote, council voted on a motion to defer the ordinance back to Public Works given the absence of Kinghorn. That vote too was split 4-4 and the motion subsequently failed.
Councilmembers Susan Smith, Randy Bell, Carol Rice and John Moye voted in favor of the smoking ban. Mayor Carroll and councilmembers Jimmy Ward, Ryan Buckhannon and Sandy Ferencz voted against the ban.
“I look forward to this issue coming back for consideration and those who have spoken in favor of it in the past having the backbone and courage of conviction to support this proposal," Kinghorn told the Moultrie News Wednesday following the vote.