Isle of Palms and Tidal Wave Water Sports are still in an unsure landlord-tenant situation due to a leasing deadline that is coming up this fall.
Last April, council convincingly voted in 5-4 favor of not renewing or renegotiating Tidal Wave's existing lease. At the time, council was leaning toward bidding the site out by way of a request for proposal (RFP) once Tidal Wave's lease expires in October 2020. This would allow the city to gauge the fair market value of the site's dock.
Nine months later, discussions about the city and Tidal Wave's lease are still in a standstill. At the Jan. 15 Real Property Committee, the city discussed lease extension options and is moving in the direction of citizen feedback to decide the future of the IOP Marina's 24-year-old tenant.
Under the current terms of the lease, Tidal Wave pays the city $18,000 annually and 20% of gross profit above $300,000. However, for the last 10 years this lease has not yielded more than approximately $22,400 annual revenue to the city, according to the Real Property Committee member Randy Bell.
Bell said Tidal Wave's revenue to the city is equivalent to $53 per day. "Excluding depreciation, we spend more money than that to maintain that dock. There was no financial incentive for this city."
Tidal Wave's co-owner Michael Fiem partially agreed with Bell's math, but said the company only uses the dock for an average of 150 days per year. He said their daily rate is up around $149-$153 per day of usage.
Fiem also brought up how the lease states they cannot sublease during the off-season unless the IOP Marina is completely full. He said this poses a problem in the winter due to capacity restraints.
Bell reiterated that there's never been a discussion that there couldn't be a new lease with Tidal Wave. Tidal Wave still has the option to submit a competitive bid should council decide to pursue a commercial option at the end of the current lease.
However, Bell said there's been significant discussion among city administrator Desiree Fragoso and the city's attorneys suggesting council follow South Carolina State Procurement guidelines. The guidelines recommend the city pursue a public bid to ensure a competitive procurement.
"This is not this council's or any council's purview to do anything but what the residents want us to do," Bell said. "That's not a handful of residents, that's what do this community wants to do with the (IOP Marina) waterfront."
Real Property Committee chair Ryan Buckhannon concurred with Bell that the citizen majority in favor or disfavor of Tidal Wave staying put will drive council's decision moving forward.
Last April, the citizens' consensus at city hall was that Tidal Wave needs to remain intact because it's been a recreation staple in the Isle of Palms community since 1996. At that meeting, councilmember Sandy Ferencz proposed a full-council workshop to assess the future layout of the IOP Marina before making any preclusion.
On Jan. 30, the city will host a Community Marina Workshop at the IOP Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. The feedback from this public forum will shape the vision for the Isle of Palms Marina, where Tidal Wave Water Sports resides for now.