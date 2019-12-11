In less than one month, smoking will be made illegal on Isle of Palms' beach and beach access paths. As of Jan. 1, 2020 the city's smoking ban will simultaneously go into effect with its plastic ban.
On Tuesday night, Dec. 10, the city called a special council meeting to hold a final reading for the highly contentious smoking ordinance. The ban's previous reading passed with a close margin and much divisiveness.
This time, council passed the ban in 6-2 fashion, making the beach area a smoke-free zone. The city says their goal is not to be punitive but to encourage and ensure a cleaner, safer, healthier and more enjoyable environment for people, wildlife and marine life.
"I just think it's the right thing to do for the island, for kids, for animals, for the planet and we should be very proud and wave this flag in a big way," said councilmember Carol Rice.
The ordinance defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning, lighting or carrying of a lit cigarette, cigar, pipe, or similar device or any other lighted tobacco product. Violations of the ordinance may face up to a $25 fine.
Moncks Corner resident and IOP Cleanup Crew member Howard Hogue, commonly referred to as Beach Santa, has individually collected more than 24,000 cigarettes from Isle of Palms beach over the years.
"My personal goal is to put (Beach) Santa out of business and I hope we can do that," said councilmember Ted Kinghorn.
On Monday, Dec. 9 the IOP Cleanup Crew had a group of 70 volunteers gather on the beach for their weekly sweep. Approximately 50 of them were children, according to Kelly Thorvalson, South Carolina Aquarium's Conservation Programs Manager.
"Children climbing in sand where there are cigarette butts or picking them up. Either way you put it, it's really disturbing," Thorvalson added.
The city has begun looking into providing outdoor ashtrays before beach access points for beachgoers to discard of their litter before stepping foot in the sand. City administrator Desiree Fragoso said the purchase would be low cost that could be partially paid for with reserve funds that are set aside for unanticipated costs for Front Beach and parking maintenance.
Fragoso has already discussed servicing the ashtrays with the Public Parking Department staff. She says there will not be an additional cost in terms of cleaning the devices.
Smoking on Isle of Palms will continue to be permitted in the public right-of-ways away from the beach. This includes the streets out front of businesses and restaurants such as Ocean Boulevard at Front Beach.
Isle of Palms will be just one of a handful of municipalities statewide to prohibit smoking on the beach. Out of the 317 non-smoking beaches nationwide, South Carolina communities include Atlantic Beach, Surfside Beach and Tega Cay, according to the American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation.