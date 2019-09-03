Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can soon take comfort knowing that the highly-trafficked intersection between the Isle of Palms Connector and Palm Boulevard will receive a sidewalk extension in the coming months.
After purposely waiting for the summer rush of beach season to die down, Charleston County Transportation Committee (CTC) has approved a $200,000 grant for Isle of Palms to add the stretch of concrete.
“Just so the residents know, we have different projects that we all vote on. This was the top priority for safety coming off the bridge, for pedestrians and cyclists,“ said Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, at city council’s Aug. 27 meeting.
The project originally received funding for design in 2018 through CTC’s distribute “C” funding, which is a portion of the South Carolina Gas Tax. This year, it received construction funding through a Transportation Sales Tax (TST) Annual Allocation Program.
A drawing, engineered by Davis & Floyd, shows the sidewalk running from the base of the IOP Connector, through Leola Hanbury Park, connecting to an approximately 10 foot multi-use path along Palm Boulevard to 13th Avenue. The width of the path will be variably wider than surrounding preexisting sidewalks.
Councilmember Carol Rice inquired whether the new area could also feature a bottle-refill water station. CTC explained how they’ve explored this option, but aren’t allowed to use TST funds for such an addition.
Charleston County will be working with the Isle of Palms Garden Club to ensure the beautification of the site’s surrounding vegetation, according to Carroll.
There is no specific start date for construction at this time. The city’s goal is to conduct the work throughout this fall and winter, according to city administrator Desiree Fragoso.
Charleston County still needs to go through the procurement and bid process to secure a contractor for the work, which typically takes up to two months, Fragoso shared.
“If the city hadn’t applied for it, we wouldn’t be getting it,” said councilmember Randy Bell, complimenting Fragoso’s efforts pursuing the grant.