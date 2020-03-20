At Isle of Palms' Emergency Council Meeting on March 20, city council voted unanimously to restrict non-resident access to the island for the next 14 days between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. effective Saturday, March 21.
Exemptions to the ordinance are as follows, according to the city's website:
- Residents and property owners of the island with a current parking decal or any other proof of residency or ownership.
- 2019 and 2020 resident parking decals, hurricane re-entry stickers, Wild Dunes resident sticker.
- Residents may apply online for a residential parking decal here.
- Relatives and/or friends of residents only in presence of a current resident in a vehicle with a current parking decal or proof of residency readily visible on or near the vehicle
- Caretakers
- Service workers with current decals
- Short-term renters with a short term rental contract or hotel guest pass or Wild Dunes QR code
- Delivery personnel, including but not limited to pharmacy, Fedex, UPS, Amazon, USPS
- Any delivery of essential medical services, including caregivers
- Employees of local business, including but not limited to, grocery stores, restaurants, contractors, Short Term Rentals and property managers
The city also prohibited any public gatherings greater than 10 persons.
In addition, the city has authorized a temporary exemption for businesses on the island to purchase, use and distribute containers that do not comply with the plastics ban ordinance. As well as a suspension on ATAX and Hospitality Tax collections until July 15, in alignment with IRS guidelines.
For more information, visit iop.net.