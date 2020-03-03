There’s a public facility on Isle of Palms’ Front Beach thats appearance has caught the eye of city council and city staff. The sight being the patio area behind the public restrooms on Front Beach.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, council approved up to $15,000 for the installation of an improved patio area. The city indisputably agrees the current patio is in poor condition and is in need of refurbishment.
“The Front Beach area needs a lot of improvements. It needs a lot of attention down there and this is the first step,” said Mayor Jimmy Carroll.
The proposal followed the Real Property Committee’s recommendation to make the area more accommodating and aesthetically pleasing. Council’s approval was unanimous.
The funds for the patio area were not previously allocated in the city’s budget, according to city administrator Desiree Fragoso.
The cause for concern is the deteriorating state of the picnic shelters. The awning of one of the picnic tables broke in half and several of the seats are rusted, according to Fragoso.
Fragoso said replacing the existing awning and picnic shelters alone would have cost the city $6,000 to $7,000. She said it made more sense to revamp the whole patio area instead of doing it piecemeal.
The preliminary plan discussed by council is to install a patio area with pervious pavers. Then create a seating area with Adirondack chairs alongside the mural by the restrooms and add more tables.
The Real Property Committee confirmed that the tables and Adirondack chairs will be bolted down, according to councilmember and vice-chair Kevin Popson.
The patio’s overall design is not yet finalized. Staff is currently collecting quotes for the paving and seeking bids from various contractors.
The city is in the process of notifying neighboring businesses along Ocean Boulevard.
The timeline of construction has not been set at this time. Although Fragoso previously anticipated the project being complete by the start of the beach season.