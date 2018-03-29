The International African American Museum (IAAM) announced a $1 million gift from Johnson Controls, a catalytic leadership investment that comes ahead of the museum’s anticipated groundbreaking later this year.
“Receiving this level of support from Johnson Controls, a global company based more than 1,000 miles away from Charleston, speaks to the national and international nature of this institution,” said IAAM board member and former Charleston mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr. IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore added that, “The stories we are telling are universally significant – they are relevant regardless of geographic location or personal background. We are presenting vital chapters of American and world history, and we believe that this museum will resonate with people from all walks of life. We’re proud that Johnson Controls sees and understands that value and has joined us in making this vision a reality.”
Johnson Controls serves some of South Carolina’s best-known institutions, including the University of South Carolina, Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina. “A fundamental value of Johnson Controls is to make a difference in the communities we serve, and we are proud to support the International African American Museum, which will help tell the stories of many of these communities around the world for generations to come,” said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO.
Johnson Controls took an interest in the museum in part because of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, a foundational value of the corporation. “The Johnson Controls team lives and works in a global community, and for that reason, diversity and inclusion are of paramount importance to us,” said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls chief diversity officer and president of the Johnson Controls Foundation. “We strive to embrace the true value of diversity and inclusion, and we know that it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to understand diverse perspectives. The IAAM will elevate under-told stories that are vital to the broader American narrative, and we look forward to seeing the institution come to life.”
Johnson Controls’ investment will be recognized in the IAAM’s Center for Family History, a leading genealogy archive that will leverage databases and DNA testing to help individuals identify their ancestors, countries of origin and even living relatives. This pillar of the museum will fuse past, present and future, as it empowers people of African descent to uncover their personal histories, enhance their understanding of their own identities, and assist them in connecting with unknown relatives.