The Moultrie News annual Constitution Essay Contest, sponsored by local attorney Larry Kobrovsky, wraps up this week. If you think your writing skills could win a cash prize, it's time to put your talents to the test!
"The Constitution belongs to all us as citizens of the United States and we urge even more of you to participate by our deadline of March 13. The more of us who take the time to read the a Constitution, reflect on its language and meaning, the more relevant we make the vision of our Founding Fathers to our lives," Kobrovsky said.
This year the contest topic is the U.S. Constitution − Article 2 Section 4: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The essay prompt is “What is the proper function of impeachment in our Constitution?”
Kobrovsky explains that the goal of this year's topic is to make people engage with the language and understand what impeachment is under the Constituion and what rules the government.
Kobrovsky urges teachers to get their students to participate in the contest. He will award the teacher with the most students participating from their classes with $250.
The other contest prizes are:
- High school winner – First place: $200
- Middle school winner – First place: $100
- Adult winner – First place: $250
Judges will look for organized, clear and persuasive writing. Essays will be judged based on content, organization, style and grammar.
This year, the contest is being judged by Colleen T. Condon, Esquire; Brian Kelley and Christopher Mills, Esquire. Condon serves as chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party. Kelley is a former contest winner that serves on the Executive Committee for the Charleston County Republican Party. Mills graduated from Wando High School and won the contest in 2003. He went on to graduate from Harvard Law School and serve as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Now, Mills is a practicing attorney in Charleston.
"We are very pleased at the unprecedented response we are getting this year to our annual Constitutional Essay Contest. It is especially gratifying to The Moultrie News and me that we have shown how Republican and Democratic Party leadership can work together to bring awareness of the Constitution and its impact on our lives, without political posturing and rancor," Kobrovsky added.
All essays must be submitted via the contest entry form by noon on Friday. Only online submissions will be accepted. For more details or to submit your essay, visit moultrienews.com/constitution-essay.