Hurricane Dorian spared the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina in terms of the potential damages that could have inundated the area. However, the same cannot be said for the Bahamas, where remains lie in destruction from the storm's Category 5 devastating blow.

Over two weeks since Dorian's 185 mph winds lashed thousands of homes in Grand Bahama, Abaco islands, Marsh Harbour and other areas, the death toll has risen to 50 and 1,300 are estimated to be missing, according to AP. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the storm has left a "generational devastation."

The storm left approximately 70,000 people homeless, with property damages estimated at $7 billion solely in the Bahamas, according to AP. Dorian is tied for being the second-strongest hurricane, in terms of wind speed, ever recorded in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As soon as Dorian departed from the southeast coastline, after addressing storm-related problems locally, Lowcountry residents and businesses shifted their focus to the Bahamas. Mount Pleasant resident Jamie Hough, founder of nonprofit Southeast Rescue & Relief, chose to make an impact firsthand.

On Sept. 7, a week after Dorian decimated the Bahamas, Hough hopped on a flight to directly aid those in need. From the airport, he met a friend with a boat who then transported him to the islands.

Unlike previous storms, where Hough was able to forewarn people to evacuate with knowledge of the flood areas, he found himself at a disadvantage with Dorian due to the unfamiliar island terrain.

"This being another country is a logistical nightmare," Hough said.

Upon arrival, Hough described initial encounters with locals as "incredible." He expressed how thankful they were for their relief efforts, especially amidst increased rates of criminal activity and poverty.

"It's an emotional thing to know your friends out here have just lost everything," Hough said. "They don't have anywhere to live. There's not a lot of second homes here so basically they're having to go fortify a second home."