A woman in Mount Pleasant decides to devote her spare time toward others in numerous ways. Judith Ewing has lived in Mount Pleasant since 2006 and has enjoyed making a difference locally for the last 13 years.
Ewing is a service-minded woman that was born in Yorkshire, England. She has held numerous positions in her life all of which benefit the well-being of others.
Ewing is retired and encourages other seniors to consider giving back their time and talents to someone that could benefit from it within the community as she does. She said people must ask themselves what they can do, rather than what they can’t do anymore.
“Whatever you’re passionate about you can take that and run with it. I’ve always been passionate about helping people who are challenged or their life is challenged,” Ewing said. “...they need somebody to love and encourage them. It’s easy to sit around and think ‘I can’t do anything.’”
She explained that she feels as though she was born with a giving spirit and has been that way since she was a child.
Ewing ran a preschool in England where she taught children and she said that she gave them things that they didn’t have and worked hard to integrate children of various races.
She moved with her late husband from England to Greenville, S.C. in 1986 where she volunteered at Christ Church while she worked to obtain her green card to acquire employment. Ewing recalls the AIDS crisis that impacted so many people in 1990. She started a group at Christ Church to help educate members of the parish. Quickly, Ewing decided they would begin directing their care toward people that were dying from AIDS in the area.
Ewing led the care team to help people of all races, ages and demographics suffering from AIDS. She remembers a few people dying alone and she decided something wasn’t right and more people needed to intervene to help. She and the care team helped create Project Care, a house in Greenville where anyone could come to for help. She said that the mixed group became a dysfunctional family and she ran that until her husband moved to Columbia to work for the University of South Carolina.
When Ewing moved to Columbia, she worked for Columbia Community Long Term Care, a Medicaid wavered program that provides care in the home for people who would otherwise be in a nursing home. Ewing said this was when she started working toward becoming a deacon in the Episcopal Church because it felt natural.
“In the Episcopal Church a deacon is an ordained position really to take the church to the world. Since it’s what I’d been doing anyways, then I had a formal title for what was already in my heart,” Ewing said.
After becoming a Deacon in 2002, Ewing worked at a domestic abuse center. She said it wasn’t easy but that she likes difficult tasks. She helped provide educational classes such as anger management courses for abusers all over the southern part of South Carolina in various churches.
Ewing explained it’s easy for people to see abusers as horrible individuals that did something bad. But, she argued that underneath there is a person that is God’s child that needed help.
Ewing is the mother of five children. One of her daughters got married in Charleston in 1999. She remembers visiting one day on the beach and feeling a tug to move to Charleston.
“I said okay God, if that’s what I’m intended to do, you better help on this one,” Ewing said.
She shared that it’s been a very good move. She commuted back and forth for six months as she found a home in Charleston and sold her house in Columbia.
Ewing then began working at Christ Church in Mount Pleasant doing similar outreach and pastoral care as a deacon. During that time, Chaplain Rob Dewey reached out to her about assisting with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. She hesitated because she was helping her daughter care for her children and church was very busy at the time. She decided to join the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy as a chaplain and said she really enjoyed her experience there. Ewing explained they had to respond when someone was dying, whether from suicide, murder, car wrecks, drownings, etc. She said it was hard but she found joy in being there for people that needed her.
“Police would call a number to dispatch a chaplain to the scene. We were there really just as a ministry of presence and just to be there for the family or anyone there that needed something,” Ewing said.
She said it was without a doubt challenging but it also had some wonderful moments. She recalled one incident where she was called to Isle of Palms for a missing boat that ended up having a remarkable happy ending. Ewing said she firmly believes God’s presence was the reason that rescue story and many others that she’s witnessed ended as they have.
“It’s those sort of things that make you realize that what you’re doing is God’s work,” she said.
Rabbi Yossi Refson of Chabad of Charleston — Center for Jewish Life on Mathis Ferry Road has known Ewing for the past eight years. The two worked together with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and he said that her wisdom, thoughtfulness and care are some of Ewing’s overriding characteristics. Since they worked together with the Chaplaincy, they have been involved together in various aspects in the community.
“She’s a great example because she’s realized one of the greatest truths in life. The greatest joy you get is from giving,” Rabbi Refson said.
He said that it takes someone special to recognize and appreciate that and that you can see it in everything Ewing does.
“She doesn’t do it out of a sense of obligation; she does it out of a sense of pure joy. She gives with joy that’s why she’s so effective because her heart and soul are in everything that she does,” he added.
Ewing continued working with Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy until Chaplain Dewey retired from the agency. Later Dewey created Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy and asked Ewing to assist. They were very small at first and she had left Christ Church to help at the East Cooper Episcopal Church. Ewing said the priest there passed away and she had to take charge as the Deacon, leading church on Sunday among other responsibilities. In 2017, they got a new priest at the church so she retired there. For the past two years everything she has been doing is completely voluntary.
She is still a chaplain with Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy. Her responsibilities include responding to calls for Isle of Palms’ Fire and Police Departments and serving as the chaplain downtown every Wednesday afternoon for the Charleston County Adult Drug Court. Ewing said here she just serves as a ministry of presence for about 50 people that are in the drug court.
She explains the people in the drug court have various demographics but their common denominator is that they were arrested and put in jail for drug charges. They have to attend court once a week as a part of a strenuous program to keep their feet on the ground. Ewing said she enjoys working as a volunteer because she thinks the program is absolutely amazing. She says she prays for every single one of them every single day and that she loves watching them transform into clean lives with bright futures ahead of them.
“Just being there for them and watching them and hugging them and letting them know how much I care about them,” she said.
Ewing explained people want to feel appreciated and noticed but sometimes her work goes unnoticed. She said that is okay with her because sometimes it’s more fun when God is the only one who knows how she helps others.
Just as she helped the children in England, the people suffering from AIDs in Greenville, the elderly in Columbia, Ewing gives back her talents and care to many individuals in Charleston.
Ewing serves in the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant. She explains she enjoys all of the service opportunities this club allows her to be a part of. She uses her clergy skills and holds the service at Sandpiper Village once a month.
“I really enjoy doing that and have been doing that for 10 years,” she said.
She also volunteers once a week as a reading mentor with the I-Beam program directed East Cooper Faith Network. Beginning in October, she will work with a student at Belle Hall Elementary School for their third year together.
Ewing delivers food for East Cooper Meals on Wheels every Monday morning. She encourages anyone that is retired or that has extra time to consider finding a buddy to help deliver Meals on Wheels.
Ewing explained she doesn’t like to sit at home, she really enjoys being out with people. She shared that she and her partner, Norman McNair, have a blessed relationship together. If she isn’t volunteering in the community, you can find Ewing spending time with her family or in Columbia cheering on the Gamecocks.
“My faith and my family are my stronghold and what keep me going,” Ewing said.