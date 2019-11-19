A local artist's goal was to travel across the country and visit every state along the way. This trip wasn't a planned vacation but rather a journey that blossomed a new shade of artwork for Charleston's world-renown watercolorist Mary Whyte.
In 2010, Whyte embarked on a seven-year mission to a paint a portrait of one veteran from every state. These 50 diverse people and places tell the story of her newest collection "We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America."
In October, Whyte collaborated with the Charleston Symphony during the unveiling of her new collection which is currently on display at the City Gallery. Whyte's work may also make its way inside the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center slated to open July 2023.
Last Thursday, Whyte found the time to put the paint brush down and reflect on her patriotic pilgrimage. Patriots Point welcomed Whyte onboard the USS Yorktown by hosting a free symposium inside the Smokey Stover Theater.
During her half hour of dialogue, Whyte touched on behind-the-scenes details about the project that she now feels ready to share since the paint has dried. She also discussed the logic behind every stroke that makes her artwork unique.
Whyte confessed that much of her countrywide pursuit was done in secrecy. For the first few years she didn't even tell immediate family members because it was such an intricate and daunting task.
When Whyte first began her travels, she didn't have an exact road map of which states she wanted to visit first. Her scheduled workshops throughout the nation determined the order of the places she traveled on her tour.
She admitted her approach was a bit haphazard, but her intentions were purposeful and her plan was full-proof. Her focus was to depict the everyday lives of veterans in America and their reintegration back into society and the workforce.
Whyte noted she didn't want to solely portray veterans in an honorable and uplifting light. She wanted to show them in their rawest form, even in their most humbling or vulnerable circumstances.
"I wanted these painting to have the whole range of emotion. Everything from determination to exhaustion, sorrow, victory because that's what we identify with," Whyte said. "I know that very few people will know who this particular person is when they see it, but I am hopeful they will recognize the emotion."
Whyte's collection includes everything from a South Carolina single mother to a Missouri dairy farmer to a Rhode Island lobsterman. All 50 portraits range from hardworking to homeless men and women who all share one thing in common: selfless sacrifice for our country.
"All of them (veterans) really impressed me with their sense of honor and duty to our country," Whyte added. "They were all so diverse and that was surprising that our veterans are diverse as our country is. It was just a great honor and privilege to meet them and know them."
The only criteria that Whyte had was that the veteran had been honorably discharged and they were willing. Her ideal participant was the average, unassuming American who was proud to serve.
Her visioning for the artwork derived through her own social commentary. Whyte desired to take an all-encompassing and non-traditional approach to the stereotypes commonly associated with the toughness of military members. Whyte was able to achieve this by capturing the essence of the veterans' strengths and weaknesses by showing the perseverance or trauma in their faces or by their surroundings.
"They are us. Everybody (in the portraits) are us. It's touching, very meaningful," said Chauncey Clark, Vietnam veteran and councilmember of Sullivan's Island Town Council.
After the completion of her collection, Whyte received an invitation in the mail to paint with former president George W. Bush in a personal workshop. Whyte said she made sure to wait at least 30 seconds before calling him to happily accept.
In 2016, the Portrait Society of America awarded Whyte a gold medal alongside former winning artists such as Andrew Wyeth, Jamie Wyeth and Nelson Shanks. Whyte is also a recipient of the South Carolina Arts Commission's prestigious Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Award, the highest honor given by the state.
"The ultimate goal is to keep all these paintings together on view to the American public and I'm hoping that might happen right here in the Lowcountry," Whyte added.
Whyte's collection will be on display at the City Gallery in downtown Charleston through Dec. 22. The tour is expected to circulate the country for the next three to four years.